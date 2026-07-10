Malik Willis will enter Dolphins training camp with his back against the wall

Malik Willis isn't expected to lead the Miami Dolphins to a Super Bowl this year. Or a division title, or a Wild Card playoff spot. Willis isn't expected to lead the Dolphins to more than a few wins at most. Yet, no other player will shoulder more of the load than the team's newest quarterback.

This year's squad is comprised of more inexperienced players than veterans with a stable amount of NFL time. That's how the Dolphins want it. They are building the core of the roster and the culture, and they are evaluating the talent.

For most of those players, this season is about growth. It's about buying into the schemes and learning to play at the NFL level. Most of them have no worries about their immediate futures. That isn't the case for Willis.

Malik Willis could force the Miami Dolphins into a critical decision ahead of 2027

The room for error is extremely thin for the Dolphins' new quarterback. A bad training camp will put pressure on him to turn it around in the season. For Willis, he will be looking over his shoulder, and even success doesn't guarantee him a longer future in South Florida.

For Willis to lose the starting job this year, a monumental failure needs to occur, while at the same time, Quinn Ewers would need to show a remarkable jump from last season. Despite the job being practically handed to him, Willis can't hold off the 2027 draft.

The Dolphins are likely to be in a unique situation when the draft arrives, as they are expected to hold one of the top three picks in the round. It might be their best chance to land a top quarterback. If Willis plays poorly, the Dolphins will draft one; if he plays out of this world, Miami may be picking a lot further down the line.

Willis' contract is three years, but essentially it's a two-year deal for the Dolphins should they want to move on. Willis is being paid a lot to prove he can be an NFL starter, but his time in Miami could also be more of an audition for another team later down his career road.

The soft-spoken quarterback is the guy the Dolphins need, this year and next, but if he is going to make Jon-Eric Sullivan look at him as the team's undeniable franchise QB, he has a long ladder to climb. And he has to do it with one of the worst WR rooms in the NFL.