Dolphins' offensive line confidence is soaring after latest preseason test

The Miami Dolphins' starting offensive line looked good during their limited reps against the Washington Commanders. That confidence has carried over to practices this week.

There are plenty of naysayers out there who will point to the Commanders' backup defensive front, but if you have watched the Dolphins with any attention paid to the offensive line, you know that preseason, camp practices, and the regular season have proven to be a mess regardless of who they faced.

Following the game, Jeff Hafley praised and singled out Jonah Savaiinaea's performance, but the real accolades start on the right side with Austin Jackson all the way to Patrick Paul. The best part? They are getting better and, more importantly, riding that success from Friday night.

Miami Dolphins offensive line improvements were on full display at training camp

Following the game on Friday, the Dolphins returned to practice over the weekend, but on Monday they got back down to business. The line, specifically the play of Austin Jackson, stood out to the Dolphins' resident podcaster, Travis Wingfield.

The Dolphins were in shells and shorts on Monday, but there was plenty of physicality to go around.

"Jonah Savaiinaea picked up where he left off Friday. He was moving people in the run game and had an excellent day in pass pro." Said Wingfield. "So did Austin Jackson – the pass pro was good again on this day, which I’m always impressed by in shorts and shells."

Earlier in practice, Jackson gave up a would-be sack to Chop Robinson, who has become a stalwart in camp this year. He is finding a much better groove under Jeff Hafley's scheme than he did under Anthony Weaver the last two seasons.

Miami's offense is only going to be as good as the line will take it. It's the reason Jon-Eric Sullivan invested in Kadyn Proctor early in April's draft. Despite the poor showing by the backups on Friday night, there is reason for optimism.

The Dolphins announced that free agent guard Jamaree Salyer's season is over after they placed him on injured reserve, but the trade for Caeden Wallace seems to have already paid off. PFF ranked him as one of the best on the Dolphins' roster Friday night.

Wallace was given an 87.5 ranking, putting him in the top five of Miami's offensive performers, just above De'Von Achane. Savaiinaea registered a 72.4.

Wallace is now the primary backup for the Dolphins line interior.

Overall, the play up front was solid early in the game before dealing with issues later. They are, however, trending in the right direction, and that's something Dolphins fans don't often get to hear.