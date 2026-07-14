Dolphins' offseason work has made one position look much stronger before camp

The Miami Dolphins' tight end unit doesn't look good. The national media want to continually point out that Malik Willis wasn't given a quality receiver room. Outside of De'Von Achane, there are no true playmakers on offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, the linebackers are strong, but the edge rushers could be the worst in the league. That says nothing about how bad the cornerback unit is. Or are they?

Jeff Hafley takes pride in developing corners. Through OTAs and mini-camps, the Dolphins' worst unit on paper has shown signs of life. With camp only a couple of weeks away, there is a growing belief that the unit will shine.

Miami Dolphins saw enough with their secondary to make no additions before camp

There is still time for the Dolphins to bolster their cornerback room, but Jon-Eric Sullivan doesn't look as though he is too concerned. Rookie Chris Johnson turned heads during the camp sessions, and Jason Marshall has shown enough that the coaches see an immediate starter on the other side.

Depth is a concern, but that can be said of any position on the roster right now. Storm Duck is still banged up, but JuJu Brents has recovered from his injury and is ready to go at 100% for camp.

"He'll show up, he'll hit you," defensive coordinator Sean Duggan said last month. "He'll play like a big man out there, but he can move like a smaller guy. I'm excited for JuJu. He's another guy who's worked extremely hard. He's been in here since we got here working, and I'm excited for him."

Brents will challenge Marshall for the boundary job creating a solid competition in the secondary.

Others like A.J. Green, Marco Wilson, and Ethan Bonner will also be looking to climb the depth chart. Fans are thrilled to see what Bonner can do with a better scheme and coaching staff.

The names may not pop out to fans, but they will by the end of camp. Preseason games will give these younger players the experience they need.

Miami isn't looking to buy their secondary; they want to develop one that plays on the same page from start to finish. The fact that this group is young is an advantage. There will be highs and a lot of lows, but anyone believing this is a weak unit is not looking at the bigger picture.

The Dolphins' young secondary has impressed the staff so far, and they have yet to touch the tip of what training camp will do for their development. Weak isn't the word that should be used; "inexperienced" is, and that too will change quickly.