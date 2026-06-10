Dolphins OTAs already proving prized rookie's huge strength is no fluke

The Miami Dolphins took their fair share of bold swings in the 2026 NFL Draft in amassing a huge 13-player rookie class. Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez didn't address a totally obvious position of need, but the second-rounder was nevertheless a savvy investment by GM Jon-Eric Sullivan.

This is not a one-year rebuild in Miami. We're talking at least a couple of seasons before this puppy turns around. Sullivan understood the assignment in that regard and drafted Rodriguez knowing that first-team All-Pro Jordyn Brooks was a free agent in 2027, along with fellow starter Tyrel Dodson.

Why the Fins haven't traded either of those fellas yet is beyond me. Perhaps they're in place to help expedite Rodriguez's development, but even in OTAs, the rookie is proving wise beyond his years.

Miami Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez already showing off uncanny ability to generate takeaways

In order to make plays on the football, you have to be in the right place at the right time. As a former quarterback, Rodriguez seems to grasp passing concepts better than most. That's how he managed four interceptions and six passes defensed for the Red Raiders last year.

But perhaps most impressive is Rodriguez's knack for forcing fumbles. After doing so thrice two seasons ago, he punched the ball out a whopping seven times in 2025.

As ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported from Tuesday's OTA practice, Rodriguez was back on that Charles Tillman Peanut Punch routine, forcing yet another fumble.

My whole point here in making a big deal out of one play, and referring to Rodriguez's implicit high football IQ, is to underscore the notion that this is no fluke. Generating that many takeaway opportunities doesn't happen by accident.

Sure, turnovers produced by whole teams tend to be volatile year-over-year. At this point, when it comes to Rodriguez, it's a trend that shows no signs of stopping.

Let's be real with ourselves, Phins Phanatics: These Dolphins need all the breaks they can get in 2026. The schedule is brutal. They field one of the NFL's worst rosters by any measure. The more force multipliers like Rodriguez who can step up, and mask some of their inefficiencies with splash plays and pushing the turnover margin in their favor, the far better off they'll be.

Assuming Rodriguez continues on this trajectory — he didn't finish fifth in Heisman voting as a linebacker by accident, either — the prospect of Miami trading Brooks or Dodson becomes all the more real. And honestly, what are the Dolphins to gain by clinging to both those guys? They'll just be hamstringing Rodriguez's inevitable takeover as the leader of the defense.

One area where Rodriguez really shines, and Brooks and Dodson struggle, is in pass coverage. They've both given up a career 80.9% completion rate, per PFF.

Even if the NFL is a steep learning curve where Rodriguez is getting torched, he's shown time and again that he can make up for that by either knocking the ball loose for an incompletion or chasing down someone in the open field to force the ball out.

It's time, Miami. Let Jeff Hafley cook and get this new era off and running. Give J-Rod the green dot.