Dolphins OTAs could make the summer cutdown race far more dramatic

The Miami Dolphins made one of the savvier picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, capitalizing on their second first-round selection from the Jaylen Waddle trade to nab San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.

At first pass, this felt like the simplest plug-and-play scenario ever. Miami is awful at cornerback. New head coach Jeff Hafley specializes in secondary play. He obviously signed off on drafting Johnson to be his boundary CB1 of the future. Heck, if JuJu Brents can stay healthy, the Fins have a great 1-2 punch on the outside on paper.

Alas, Johnson's jump to the NFL may not be that straightforward. Because, well, the Dolphins have a glaring problem that only he might be able to fix.

Dolphins cornerback group creates full-blown roster migraine for Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley

Even though Johnson didn't log many snaps in the slot at all in college (51 in the last two years by PFF's count, to be precise), he may be forced to play there in 2026.

If you need a masterclass in disaster classes on how this type of thing can go, as the site expert for Stripe Hype, I feel compelled to warn Dolphins Nation about my beloved Cincinnati Bengals.

Dax Hill was drafted to replace Jessie Bates at free safety once upon a time. It didn't work out. The Bengals bumbled their way into deploying Hill as a boundary corner. He played great there before tearing his ACL in 2024. Instead of sticking with him at that spot, they kicked Hill into the slot last year, where he struggled. Once he was back on the perimeter, he played great.

Dax Hill moved back to boundary CB five weeks ago, he had a rough first outing, but since then, he's allowed 14 yards per game and PFF has him as the 5th highest graded CB. pic.twitter.com/APidVcFEWy — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 23, 2025

So suffice it to say, just because Johnson is an excellent athlete and thrives in coverage doesn't mean he necessarily has the skill set to tackle a mostly foreign position in the NFL and shine in that role.

That won't stop Miami from probably doing that anyway, thrusting tweener linebacker/safety Kyle Louis into a big nickel type of role and cross-training Johnson. Good luck, rooks!

Jeff Hafley, while cautioning against overloading young players, says Chris Johnson has already shown his staff he is capable of playing both nickel and boundary corner 👇



Miami's first round corner has been very impressive in OTAs#PhinsUp



🔗 https://t.co/5XsZZJrbVQ pic.twitter.com/BfeYdd6hUH — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) May 27, 2026

Sullivan mentioned Chris Johnson at Nickel on passing downs and Kyle Louis as the big nickel.



That means everyone else is fighting for the boundary spots at cornerback. pic.twitter.com/1KlMK5gLha — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 29, 2026

To circle back to the Dolphins' side of things, again, Johnson is quite possibly their best option. Miami tried a typical boundary corner at the nickel in 2025 in Jason Marshall Jr., who has abruptly moved back to the outside.

Speaking of the Bengals, Miami signed ex-Bengal Marco Wilson to bolster their cornerback depth. Wilson can't play the slot. He's more comfortable on the outside, but isn't terribly effective there. Wilson's cartoonish athletic testing numbers are the only reason he's still in the league.

Who else did the Fins get? Darrell Baker Jr. (not a slot guy; some box safety experience). Also, not a good NFL player.

Miami has clung to Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner for multiple years. Neither of them ever seems to crack the lineup, no matter who's out or banged up. Neither of them plays the slot, either.

Anyone else? PFF has Ethan Robinson with a grand total of 19 college snaps as a slot corner. Alex Austin has played there 36 snaps across his three-year NFL career.

So yeah. What a mess this cornerback situation is going to create for the final 53-man roster cutdown. And in the process of trying to maximize Johnson as a franchise cornerstone, the Fins need to be careful about sabotaging his development and efficacy from the jump.