Dolphins overlooked defender may be too impressive to leave off the roster

Jeff Hafley wasn't too pleased with the plethora of mistakes that were made in game two of the preseason against the New York Giants. Despite his declaration that players need to get better quickly and that the self-inflicted mistakes need to stop, one player managed to get a nod of approval.

Keith Cooper, Jr. should have been nothing more than an extra camp body, but his camp has been good, better than expected. In the game against New York on Saturday, Cooper was one of the bright spots on both sides of the ball. It didn't go unnoticed by his head coach.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said DL Keith Cooper Jr. "has gotten better and better."



"He is a guy in my opinion has made one of the biggest jumps." #PhinsUp — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) August 23, 2026

Keith Cooper Jr. is giving the Miami Dolphins plenty of reasons to keep him around

Hafley didn't have to say that the unheralded defender was playing well; he could have let it slide, downplayed it a bit, and then talked behind closed doors with the player. Instead, he let it be known that the kid is playing good football.

That might make it more difficult to slide him through the waiver process and keep him on the practice squad. Unless, of course, he isn't being released.

Miami needs good depth on the defensive line. It's a good unit that includes Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant to go along with Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, who have played well this offseason as well. Miami is likely to keep more than four, and that is a good thing for Cooper.

The main competition is Matthew Butler, who has been around for a couple of years now. Alex Huntley has also looked good at times. Both are in front of Cooper on the depth chart. It's worth watching to see if Cooper is doing enough to win a roster spot.

If nothing else, the Dolphins will most certainly hope he goes through the waiver process. Teams used to pour through waivers as they cut to the final 53-man roster, but more and more often, they tend to stick with the players that they had in camp, with the hopes of continuing their development.

Could Cooper make the roster? He has a shot, especially if his head coach believes that he has been one of the biggest "jumps." There is room, but there may not be room for seven players, and that is where Cooper is currently sitting. It would be another great story of finding a quality contributor outside of the draft.

Cooper won't have to wait long to find out. The Dolphins will start making their cuts following the last preseason game on Friday, when they play the Falcons. The NFL's mandated trim to 53 will happen by 4:00 pm EST on Sunday, August 30th.