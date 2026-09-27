Dolphins players are hoping to build off their valiant effort in Week 3

"Today we got better." That's what Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodgriguez had to say after the team's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. He isn't wrong. There are few "moral victories" in any sport at any level, but in Week 3, it's something for this team to look at and build upon.

Miami held the top offense in the AFC to just 17 points for three quarters plus before an ill-advised fourth-and-six ended any hopes of coming back. Unlike the first two weeks, however, Miami looked as though they had flipped a switch.

More impressive? The Dolphins played without De'Von Achane, who went down and out four plays into the game. From there, it was Ollie Gordon II and Malik Washington toting the ball. Even without their best offensive weapon, the Dolphins continued to drive the field.

Miami Dolphins Week 3 loss leaves fans with a feeling of hope over hopelessness

The Dolphins were 10.5-point underdogs, and yes, they lost 24-10, but seven of those points came late in the game when the clock was winding down. Overall, Miami's defense held the best offense in the AFC to just 17 points for nearly four quarters. The offense moved the ball well, but again, came up short on several opportunities with mistakes that killed drives.

Malik Willis fumble: In the second quarter, Willis scrambled on second and nine. He picked up three yards to the Chiefs' 31-yard line but fumbled. The score was 14-7.



Illegal motion: The first drive of the second half ends with a field goal instead of a game-tying touchdown. Malik Washington scored, but the play was flagged because one player didn't fully reset after the motion. Four more points off the board.

Roughing the passer on 3rd down: Chop Robinson forced Patrick Mahomes into a third-down incompletion from his own end zone, but the officials ruled it roughing the passer because he landed on Mahomes. The Dolphins would have received the punt around midfield.

Illegal contact leads to seven: Miami forced the Chiefs into a fourth down after a Jordyn Brooks sack, but the play was negated by illegal contact on Michael Taaffe. The Chiefs would get a first down and score two plays later, giving them a 14-7 second-quarter lead.

Plays like this kept Miami out of the win column, but the pre-snap penalties greatly improved for the offensive line, which kept Willis upright most of the game. Miami yielded no sacks to the Chiefs. It was a solid effort.

Following the game, Brooks spoke with the media and admitted that the game was a good step in the right direction and something to build upon. Rodriguez defined the game and what it means for the future of the team in a simple yet powerful statement. "Today became the floor," meaning this is the new low that the Dolphins have to build from.