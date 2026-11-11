Dolphins players upset at the lack of home support (and it's not fans' fault)

The Miami Dolphins are not a good football team, and as a result, tickets are readily available on the aftermarket resale market. That leads to out-of-town fans getting bargain prices and filling up Hard Rock Stadium.

Following the loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, players were asked about the scene at the stadium, where half was filled with opponents from the visiting team. This is an ongoing problem, but it needs to be clear that the fans aren't the problem. It starts with Stephen Ross.

In ongoing press conferences, Dolphins players - when asked - express displeasure with large contingent of visiting fans at Dolphins home games:

Center Aaron Brewer: “It almost turns into an away game at home.”

Ollie Gordon said: “It sucks to be at home and not have a home field… https://t.co/DIn4i8f5WP — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 9, 2026

Miami Dolphins ownership, not fans, to blame for large away crowds at Hard Rock Stadium

Not winning football games hasn't deterred fans from showing up; price increases, poor production on the field, increased parking woes, traffic patterns, and the fact that the owners don't offer fans much of anything to come to a game are ridiculous.

Miami's ownership doesn't care. They are getting their money one way or another. If a season-ticket holder dumps his tickets online, Miami already got paid for them at the original price. The Dolphins have said previously they would crack down on aftermarket sales of season tickets and potentially remove that holder, but no one has heard of them actually doing it.

Fans are fed up, and the recent season-ticket increase didn't land well. The Dolphins consistently get ridiculed when they send out their season-ticket bonuses to owners. Unlike the stellar presentation Raiders fans and other teams get, the Dolphins get an envelope and a couple of items with the Publix logo. The least they could do is give you a coupon for a sandwich.

Last year, Dolphins fans received a free Dolphins jersey, but many criticized the team for doing nothing more than unloading backstock ahead of a uniform change next season.

None of this, of course, changes who sits in the stands. Local fans are priced out of the games, giving out-of-town fans a larger supply of tickets at discounted prices. Why should a local pay more than a hundred dollars or more to show up at a stadium, overpay for parking, or park a mile up the road and take a shuttle to the stadium?

Ross has shown more interest in building his brand than in actually building the Dolphins. You don't have to look much further than the F1 series' Miami Grand Prix or the shiny tennis courts for the Miami Open.

Players don't want to hear a louder stadium rooting against them, but until ownership gives their own fans more incentives to attend games and not sell their tickets, or allots more tickets to opposing teams, nothing will change.