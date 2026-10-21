Dolphins slap season ticket holders with a price increase despite 0-5 start

The Miami Dolphins are 0-5, but they expect their fan base to buy into the Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley era despite seeing little on the field, especially after the roster was gutted last offseason.

The Dolphins have improved since Week 1, but no one is buying Super Bowl tickets in the next few years. No one is buying playoff tickets either.

Speaking of tickets, the Dolphins sent out their renewals to season ticket holders; imagine their surprise when they found the prices were going up. Yep, the Dolphins are raising their ticket prices despite being 0-5.

Miami Dolphins raise ticket prices, leaving season ticket holders stunned

The Dolphins are claiming the 3% increase has to do with hosting an extra game next year, but that doesn't pass the sniff test, and everything the Dolphins are claiming smells bad.

What the Dolphins won't say is whether or not that "extra" game will even be played in the United States. The Dolphins will be in their odd year in 2027, meaning they will play an extra game at home, but home game designations do not mean they won't be part of an International Series.

The Dolphins expect to have a total of 10 home games next season, including preseason. Yes, ticket holders are required to purchase preseason games as well. Fans, needless to say, have not been happy.

“We’re sorry we haven’t been able to field a competitive team capable of winning a single playoff game in 25 years, but yeah we’ve decided to raise prices again…” 🥴 https://t.co/TsNXLzm13f — Chris at Phins.com (@PhinsChris) October 21, 2026

the absolute AUDACITY the Miami Dolphins have by sending out a STH renewal email WITH RAISED MEMBERSHIP RATES!! 😭😭😭😭 — Brittney (@Brittbabi) October 20, 2026

The 2027 home schedule will include games against their three division rivals, Jets, Patriots, and Bills, as well as the Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles. They will also host what is looking like the last-place team in the AFC North (currently the Bengals) and the NFC South's last-place team currently the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins didn't raise ticket prices for the 2026 season, and they shouldn't have. Resale values on the market are ridiculously cheap. The Dolphins have only had two home games so far in 2026. Week 3 against the Chiefs and Week 5 against the Bengals. They will be on the road again in Week 7.

Miami will play on the road this week before their first back-to-back homestand in Weeks 8 and 9 against the Patriots and Lions. Currently, tickets are selling for around $100.00, but those prices will dip much further as the games get closer.

What the Dolphins are not realizing is that while fans are starting to bail on the increased pricing, it's the visiting team's fans that are benefiting from the low-cost resale of season tickets. Miami tries to police the number of tickets that are being sold by season ticket holders, but as those renewal numbers dwindle, they won't have options. There isn't a long waiting list for tickets.

Making all of this worse, or at least the optics? Stephen Ross just sold a small 2.1% of the team to investor Jen Eric Salata. The team's valuation for the sale was $12.5 billion.