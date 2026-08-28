Dolphins players who could force their way onto the roster Friday night

Preseason Week 3 has arrived for the Miami Dolphins. For most of the roster, this will be their last time suiting up for the Dolphins. For some, it might be the end of their NFL dreams.

There is a lot to pay attention to, but several players stand out as ones to watch closely. After this week, the window to make the roster will close for many players, as final cuts must be made by Sunday evening.

This week, Dolphins fans should keep an eye on some players who may not have roster spots on the line, but could seal their position on the depth chart with a good game.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackles could steal the show at Hard Rock Stadium

Caedan Wallace, OL

Last week, Wallace got some second-half work in after the Dolphins traded for him. He put in a good performance against the Commanders in preseason week one, but like all the linemen, he didn't stand out in week two. He should get more work against the Falcons.

Wallace had some hiccups against the Giants this week and put in an inconsistent showing, but with Jamaree Salyer released after being placed on IR, the Dolphins may need Wallace to step up and provide the depth quality they lack.

Keith Cooper Jr., DL

Cooper was fun to watch in week two against the Giants and should see a considerable amount of work after Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips take a seat. Cooper is trying to make a statement with his coaches. Hafley praised his work against the Giants, and if he can turn in another big game, the Dolphins may have no choice but to keep him on the 53.

Jackson Woodard, LB

Against the Commanders, Woodard looked good; against the Giants, he looked a lot better. He is still a fringe linebacker hoping to stick on the roster. The injury to Trey Moore may allow that to happen, but if he is going to achieve the unlikely, he will need to have another solid game against the Falcons. In fact, he may need to be better.

Woodard followed up the game against the Giants with good, impactful practices this week. Things are coming together for the veteran at the right time.

D.J. Herman, FB

The Dolphins may or may not use a fullback this year, but Friday could provide a glimpse into what they are thinking in the running back room. If Herman gets a lot of work, the Dolphins will probably keep four in the running back room. Herman's listed as a FB/TE behind Ben Sims, so it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins list him if he makes the roster.

Herman, an undrafted rookie, had a couple of good plays last week and in practice. Alec Ingold was the FB under McDaniel, and Bobby Slowik is running a similar offense that fits with Herman's talent. Saturday is the glimpse fans will get of what the roster might reveal.

Ben Sims is the chief competition for Herman. Sims hasn't shown a lot, but he has the experience Herman lacks. Another good showing on Friday night could tip the scales in Herman's favor.