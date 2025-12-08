Dolphins’ playoff outlook worsens despite a much-needed Week 14 win

The Miami Dolphins entered Week 14 with a slim chance and a lot of hope for their 2025 postseason chase. Despite taking control over their game, the rest of the league is making it harder for them to climb back in.

Miami entered the week sitting in the 11th spot and three games behind the teams holding the 6th and 7th seeds. They will leave week 14 still three games out of the chase with only four games left to go.

The Dolphins haven't had control over their fate all season, despite winning five of their last six games. They will need to win their final four, but the level of help they need could prove too much to overcome.

Dolphins remain a long shot for the playoffs despite officially eliminating the Jets

Miami ran all over the Jets in Week 14, putting up more than 200 yards on the ground, but while they were marching up the field, the rest of the AFC was keeping one of the hottest teams at bay.

With the Texans (7th) beating the Chiefs (10th) on Sunday night, the Dolphins will stay in the 11th spot.

The Colts' loss to the Jaguars helped a little, but the Dolphins now need to hope they either continue to lose or they can finish the season with a three-way tie that does not include the Colts and Ravens.

The Ravens lost to the Steelers on Sunday. That dropped them to 6-7 and 9th in the chase, but they retain the lead over the Dolphins because of the head-to-head record.

The Dolphins would have found their playoff hopes a little better had the Colts won, but the loss of Daniel Jones to an apparent Achilles injury could sink the Colts' season and open a door for the Dolphins, or at least crack a window.

Overall, the Dolphins win over the Jets likely only delayed their eventual playoff elimination.