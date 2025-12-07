Dolphins stay alive after a throwback performance led by their defense

Mike McDaniel doesn't want to hear about Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' problems in cold-weather games anymore. In Week 14, Miami entered MetLife Stadium with the temperatures below 40 degrees, and they finally managed to get a cold-weather win.

The Dolphins needed a quick start that had the offense scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions before the game slowed down in the second quarter. The Jets' defense found its footing in the second period and kept Miami from blowing them out by more than the already rough 34-10 score.

The win keeps Miami's still slim playoff hopes alive with four games left in the season, but the story today was the injury to running back De'Von Achane. The RB entered the second half questionable, but did not return.

Dolphins steamroll division rival Jets in week 14 behind stellar defense and rushing attack

With the victory, Tagovailoa remains unbeaten against the Dolphins' division rival, but it wasn't often pretty. The Dolphins quarterback again struggled throughout the game. Once the Jets' defense began harassing Tagovailoa, he began playing erratically.

This has been a problem for the quarterback all season. He got lucky; the Jets have struggled to get interceptions because the defense could have picked off several passes.

With Achane out for the second half, Miami relied on Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon. Wright powered his way to his first career 100-yard game, taking over the 4th quarter and ending any hopes the Jets had of a comeback.

On the other side of the line, Miami's defense was stellar from the start. After holding the Jets starter, Tyrod Taylor, to a 1-6 start, the Jets quarterback left the game with a groin injury. The Dolphins' defense teed off on the inexperienced third-string backup Brady Cook, who was playing in his first game.

Miami's win streak will get tested next week when it travels to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. The loser of that game may find themselves eliminated from the postseason chase. For Tagovailoa, he has to find a way to improve it, as it's becoming too much of a hindrance to Mike McDaniel's system working cleanly.