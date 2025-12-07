Tua Tagovailoa enters a pivotal moment in a matchup he knows too well

The Miami Dolphins are playing at MetLife Stadium in Week 14, where the temperatures will be below the 40-degree mark. Tua Tagovailoa has struggled in cold-weather games, but he has not lost to the New York Jets in his career.

Something is going to change. Tagovailoa will either get his first win when the temperature is below 46 (0-7) or he will break that horrid streak and continue his dominance (7-0) over the Jets.

Dolphins fans don't care about his records, good or bad; they want to see the Dolphins win and continue to chase the slim playoff chance they have.

Tua Tagovailoa must find a way to win in cold-weather New York if the Dolphins are to keep pace in the AFC

The good news for Tagovailova and the Dolphins is that Mike McDaniel no longer relies on Tagovailoa to carry the offense. That has changed the flow of the game. The rushing attack is the money maker for McDaniel, and the Dolphins are 5-0 in 2025 when De'Von Achane carries the ball more than 20 times.

The Jets will be aware of this, but stopping the NFL's AFC Player of the Month for November is a different story. Achane only needs a crease, and he can turn a loss into a 10-yard gain.

The Dolphins are wrapping up their series with the Jets this week. In Week 4, Miami broke its season-opening three-game losing streak 27-21. The Dolphins led the entire game, but had to hold off a run by the Jets late.

Tagovailoa was efficient against the Jets. The Dolphins ran for over 100 yards as a team, but Miami's quarterback threw two touchdowns despite only 177 yards passing.

There has been growing speculation about Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins. Some are starting to see a scenario where the Dolphins might move him this offseason and eat the dead money if a trade can be worked out, while others firmly believe his future will be decided after the 2026 season.

Sunday's game is an important one for Tagovailoa. He has to prove he can play well in cold weather. All three of the Dolphins' AFC East rivals are northern teams. Most playoff games over the last several years have been played in northern cities as well.

The stigma surrounding his ability to play in cold weather will be in question again this week. If he can't beat a Jets team that has been one of the worst in the NFL, his future is going to be debated a lot more in the coming weeks and months.