Dolphins star receives a big honor that reflects his massive impact

If we are all being honest, the Miami Dolphins didn't give fans much to be happy about through the first eight weeks of the season. In fact, the number of emails we received about the negativity didn't go unnoticed either. Thank you, De'Von Achane, for keeping us all positive.

The NFL is looking at the Dolphins a little differently as well. Miami hasn't lost a game since Chris Grier departed, and now the Dolphins are looking at a Player of the Month Award for their top running back.

The month of Himmothy. 😤



De'Von Achane is the November AFC Offensive Player of the Month! #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/sujeM2DRqB — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 4, 2025

Dolphins' De'Von Achane continues to make the rest of the league take notice that he is here to stay

It isn't surprising that the Dolphins' 2-7 start to their season has been turned into a three-game winning streak. The team is being carried on the legs of a player who simply won't quit and continues to elevate the offensive players around him.

Achane eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in week 13 and then credited the entire offense and the line for making it happen. The month of November was especially good to Achane and the Dolphins.

Achane rushed for 428 yards in only three games, with three touchdowns. He became the life of the offense and has forced Mike McDaniel to transition to more of a run-first system that has fans finally clapping and cheering.

The Dolphins' offense is no longer explosive like it was in 2023; it's powerful. They have turned a below-average offensive line full of players that wouldn't start on other rosters into a powerhouse physical unit because they don't want to stop steamrolling in the trenches.

Achane has taken over as the leader of the offense. Not by being vocal, but because his play on the field is being noticed, his work ethic off it is being emulated. Where Tua Tagovailoa has struggled, Achane has picked up the slack, and Miami is better for it.