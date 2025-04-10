Dolphins drafting a top QB in 2025 apparently wouldn't be surprising

The Miami Dolphins do not look like a football team with a direction in front of them. They look like they got confused at the fork in the road and turned around.

Miami lacks a culture, they lack discipline, and direction. They are a team that is built to win now, but don't have all the pieces in place to actually pull it off. The Dolphins are an aging football team that is more consistently banged up and injured than setting a high standard of play.

For the second year in a row, Miami received the highest marks from the NFLPA regarding its facility, but that hasn't translated to anything more than a couple of playoff games and a dismal 2024 season.

NFL analyst believes Miami Dolphins chaos could potentially lead to team picking a top QB in 2025 NFL Draft

The mess has seeped into the national media, where people are starting to see that there is more going on with the Dolphins than just whatever Tua Tagovailoa is doing.

Miami is a mess on both sides of the ball, from the trenches to the backfields, and Underdog's Hayden Winks recently shared that the team currently being "ripe for chaos" could lead to the Dolphins using their top pick in this year's NFL Draft on a prospect that no one saw coming.

"The Dolphins are ripe for a chaos pick at 13th overall. Roster is lowkey old. Everyone hurt. Tyreek is losing it. Tua's contract has outs next year.



A QB wouldn't even surprise me."

Miami drafting a quarterback with its top draft pick this year would be an utter shock, but would it really surprise anyone that actually follows the team?

The reality is, no one knows what the Dolphins plan to do with their first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Miami should be picking a defensive tackle or an offensive lineman, which means they will probably take a tight end, wide receiver, or at least a needed cornerback.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has a chance to add a blue-chip talent to his roster, but he has put himself in a position to draft for need and not the best player available.

Grier has too many holes to fill on Miami's roster, not enough salary cap space to get players off the street, and frankly, he doesn't appear to be any closer to building a team than he was when they actually began to rebuild it in 2019.

Everything was in Grier's hands. Draft capital, cap space, a new head coach, an opportunity to flip the AFC East, but he threw it all away and chased the immediate gratification of a few big wins and more big names. Now, it's all crashing around him.

The Dolphins drafting a quarterback at pick No. 13 (probably) isn't going to happen this year, but the chaos absolutely might.

