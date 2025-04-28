Dolphins reaching out to ex-Bills CB is a painfully boring offseason move

The Miami Dolphins did not draft a starting rookie prospect over the three-day 2025 NFL Draft. Their focus has been on veteran free agents.



Miami added one cornerback on Day 3 of the draft, Jason Marshall, Jr. of Florida. Marshall has the tools to develop, but expecting him to start over Storm Duck or Cam Smith is wishful thinking, and if the Dolphins do part ways with Jalen Ramsey, he won't be taking over that spot.

Miami's corner situation is not in good shape, regardless of what Chris Grier believes or wants everyone else to believe. It's a mess. Ramsey aside, the best cornerback is Kader Kohou, and when that sinks in, you get an idea of how bad the unit is. Kohou is good, but he is a slot corner.



That brings us to the free agent and trade market. There was early speculation that the Dolphins could have interest in Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander. The corner was a potential trade candidate, but the Packers did nothing in the draft that would imply he is being moved unless they are following a similar path to Miami. Wait until June 1st to save more cap space and add a veteran off the streets.

This is where the Dolphins appear to be at now, and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the team has been in contact with a former Buffalo Bills starter.



Raul Douglas started 15 games last season for the Bills. He started 15 total in the previous two seasons before that. In his career, the long-time veteran of 10 years has started 80 of the 120 games he has appeared in. While he may not be a consistent starter (aside from last season), he has 19 interceptions over his career and has three returned for touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins interest in former Buffalo Bills CB Rasul Douglas is a short-term fix for a much bigger problem

It is getting tiresome to talk about all the negatives regarding the Dolphins, but they are not doing much to solve their issues, and Douglas is going to provide them with a one-year band-aid, two at the most. The problem is Chris Grier. The Dolphins' GM has failed at adding CB talent, something he has always seemed to be high on doing.

In 2024, he added Kendall Fuller. Fuller was released in March. He added Cam Smith two years ago in the 2nd round of the draft, and called him out by name this year for not playing to the level Grier expected. He overpaid Xavien Howard twice, way overpaid Byron Jones, and after two seasons, is trying to offload Ramsey.

It isn't easy to be optimistic about the Dolphins' 2025 season when they will face a much improved Patriots team, a Jets team that has good wide receivers, and Josh Allen, who has picked apart Miami's secondary when they were good.

Now we are to believe that Douglas, Smith, and Duck will be good enough to get Miami into the playoffs? Now it's easier to understand why so many fans are looking at this team through a glass that is far from rose-colored.

Douglas isn't a bad move by any means. It's a needed move the Dolphins have to make if they are indeed looking that direction. It's just not going to move the needle.

