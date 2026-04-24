Dolphins refused to heed Nick Saban's pre-draft warning about Kadyn Proctor

When 2025's top mock drafter sent Kadyn Proctor to the Miami Dolphins, we were naturally skeptical. It's not like it's a surprise to see the Dolphins address the offensive line; it's the player they chose to do it with that has raised some eyebrows. While it was presented as a funny anecdote immediately following his selection, Proctor's explanation for his nickname 'Krispy' could directly correlate with the biggest question marks surrounding him as a prospect.

In case you missed it, the nickname came as a result of his affinity for Krispy Kreme donuts. Who could blame him? Those donuts are top-tier. It gets a little less funny, however, when you consider Nick Saban, the coach who recruited Proctor, describing his most grave concern with the behemoth lineman. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Saban had plenty of positive things to say.

He espoused his belief that Proctor would be a good pro, citing his physicality, strength, and rare movement abilities for a player of his size. That came with an unmistakable caveat, though. Saban made a somewhat shockingly frank admission that you'd be hard-pressed to hear from another college coach.

His concern? Proctor's discipline as it relates to keeping his weight in check. Specifically, Saban cited having no issues with Proctor's work habits when he was in the building, but when he was away, Proctor struggled to stay in shape and perhaps got a touch overweight.

The Miami Dolphins' choice to select Kadyn Proctor will be forever tied to their decision to pass on Caleb Downs and Rueben Bain Jr.

At 6'7" and 352 lbs, it's mildly alarming to think of someone that large getting substantially larger in a short period of time. The knee-jerk reaction would be to avoid a player with such red flags when using your top draft choice. Alas, the Dolphins didn't care for Saban's warning.

The hay is in the barn on this one. With Caleb Downs on the board at No. 11, the Dolphins instead opted to trade down with the Cowboys for a pair of fifth-round picks. Then, with Rueben Bain Jr. still available, they opted for Proctor. While Dolphins fans may initially be disappointed, there's no going back.

The hope is that Proctor will now pair with Patrick Paul to give the Dolphins a formidable tackle duo for the foreseeable future. As long as they can limit his trips to Krispy Kreme to just the right amount, perhaps the vision Jon-Eric Sullivan evidently has will come to fruition after all.