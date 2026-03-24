Dolphins hosting elite hometown prospect after eye catching Pro Day

The Miami Dolphins are desperate for help at each level of their defense. It would only be fitting for Jeff Hafley to kick off his run as Miami Dolphins head coach with a foundational defender who could man a premium spot for the next decade. Once viewed as a strength, the Dolphins' group of EDGE rushers is now in shambles. Chop Robinson remains on hand, and Miami welcomed Josh Uche, David Ojabo, and Robert Beal Jr. aboard as free agents. It's a different R.B.J. that has fans excited, though.

South Florida native Rueben Bain Jr. has all the potential in the world to be that dude. In 38 career games with the Miami Hurricanes, Bain was a wrecking ball for Mario Cristobal's defense, piling up 121 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He ultimately earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year and All-America honors for his 2025 campaign.

If the counting stats didn't convince you, perhaps the advanced view will. Pro Football Focus currently ranks Bain as their No. 5 prospect in the entire draft. His sterling 92.8 grade for the season ranks third out of 872 qualifiers. With a resume like that, it's hard to envision him slipping to the Dolphins' first selection — pick No. 11.

Miami Dolphins meeting with elite prospect who may slip to them in 2026 NFL Draft

According to the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson, the Dolphins will be welcoming Bain to their facilities on March 24. While he wouldn't count toward the team's 30 permitted visits due to being a local product, there is some evidence to the idea that the Dolphins' new brain trust doesn't waste time bringing in players they don't have serious interest in.

If this were any other top prospect, it wouldn't be quite as notable. For example, if the Dolphins decided to have a visit with presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, it would seemingly be a waste of time for all parties. There is a real world, however, where Bain slips in the draft — and it's not because of anything he did or didn't do.

Bain had the unfortunate NFL Combine experience of having it discovered that he has what are known colloquially as "t-rex arms," otherwise short arms when compared to the prototypical measurements for NFL EDGE rushers. With 30 7/8-inch arms, he is in the 1st percentile of EDGE rushers in that particular department, according to MockDraftable, meaning 99% of EDGE prospects had longer arms.

For some NFL scouts, this is a major concern. Supposed historical analysis of the position leads some to believe that without longer arms, a player like Bain is bound to be a bust with these measurements. The reality will almost always be that the tape doesn't lie, and what a player has displayed skill-wise should always take precedence over measurables.

Micah Parsons (31.5", 4th percentile), Trey Hendrickson (32", 8th percentile), and Aidan Hutchinson (32 1/8", 10th percentile) are just some examples of superstar EDGE rushers whose arm measurements have evidently not affected their prospects at the next level. The trio's 189 combined NFL sacks indicate they're doing just fine.

It's also important to note that Jon-Eric Sullivan was an integral part of the front office in Green Bay that decided sending the Dallas Cowboys a king's ransom (two first-round picks as well as defensive tackle Kenny Clark) for Micah Parsons was worth the price.

Bain Jr. could prove to be the Dolphins' steal if they opt to select him with pick No. 11, one spot before Parsons was selected back in 2021. This is one that the new front office shouldn't overthink. If Rueben Bain is available at pick 11, draft him and reap the rewards of a 10-car-pileup playing EDGE for the next decade-plus.