Dolphins sign former National Champion pass rusher to bolster edge room

It's jarring to hear that less than a year ago, it appeared the Dolphins' EDGE rushers were the team's deepest group. With Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips as the starters, fans were anxious to see how former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver would get Chop Robinson on the field. Alas, Chubb and Phillips are now long gone, and Robinson's sophomore slump has fans down on his future prospects.

It was painfully obvious that the Dolphins needed to add bodies to their pass rush corps, and they wasted little time adding an intriguing player with an elite pedigree. Robert Beal Jr. was a fifth-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 out of the University of Georgia. He represents the latest example of a clear preference by the new leadership group in Davie.

At 6'4" and 250 pounds, Beal, like most other additions made by the Dolphins in free agency, is a freakish athlete. While his 7.43 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) is not exactly otherworldly, it was weighed down by his average to slightly below-average size and explosiveness. Where he didn't lack was in straight-up speed. His 4.48 40-yard dash helped him land an elite composite speed grade.

The Miami Dolphins could offer Robert Beal the opportunity to get on the field, something he hasn't had in his career

Coming from a powerhouse program like UGA, Beal faced stiff competition to get on the field. Playing alongside future first-round picks Travon Walker, Nolan Smith Jr., Jalen Carter, Mykel Williams, and Devonte Wyatt, Beal still managed to lead the team in sacks in their 2021 CFP Championship season with 6.5.

As told by NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers general manager John Lynch had this to say after drafting Beal — and it's sure to excite Dolphins fans.

"Beal’s a really, really gifted athlete, Lynch said. “You rely a lot on relationships in this thing, and Kirby Smart’s been good to us. He’s got a lot of players. Kirby said someone’s going to get a really gifted and talented player if they just let this guy go hunt QBs and set edges, and when he said that, that’s exactly what we do.”

" John Lynch

To get an endorsement like that from one of college football's best coaches shouldn't be dismissed. While Beal never quite took off with the 49ers, there's a very real difference in environments.

The 49ers have fancied themselves a contending team for Beal's entire tenure there. This means veterans like Clelin Ferrell, Randy Gregory, Leonard Floyd, and Chase Young were more likely to get on the field than a young player who needs reps to develop. That doesn't even include Nick Bosa, whose status as one of the league's top pass rushers means he hardly leaves the field.

The 2026 Miami Dolphins are set to be the complete opposite. A true blank canvas, Robert Beal Jr. will have every opportunity to be a contributor on this team if he shows out in training camp. A development like that would be a boon not only for the Dolphins but for Beal.