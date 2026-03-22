Jon-Eric Sullivan's roots may telegraph how Dolphins operate in the NFL draft

Jon-Eric Sullivan is in his first rodeo as the general manager of a franchise, but it's not like he doesn't have decades of experience in an NFL front office. He first joined the Packers organization at the bottom of the totem pole in 2004, slowly but surely working his way up until becoming the vice president of football personnel.

That's the role the Dolphins ultimately hired him away from, handing him the keys to a once-storied franchise that has failed to win a single playoff game in a quarter century. While his story in Miami will be written in real time, analysis of his roots can give fans some idea of what to expect under new leadership.

One telling trend from Sullivan's Green Bay days is the franchise's use of top-30 visits. For a quick refresher, each team is granted permission to meet with 30 draft prospects at their team headquarters and to conduct supplemental interviews and medical rechecks. Additionally, players who are from the area or played their college football nearby can be summoned without counting toward the limit.

The final caveat is that these meetings are not required to be announced publicly, leaving fans reliant on insiders to gather as comprehensive a list as possible from their various sources. Luckily, in the modern NFL, it's very common for these confidential invitees to be reported somewhere.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's history with top-30 visits presents a tangible trend for Miami Dolphins fans to follow closely

With the caveat that visit records are incomplete since teams aren't required to disclose them, it's notable that of 32 combined selections over the past three seasons, the Packers have met with 15 of their eventual selections. At roughly 47%, this represents a great predictor for future Packers and perhaps now, future Dolphins.

Some teams, like the Broncos and Colts, invite fewer than 15% of their eventual draft choices to team HQ. The dichotomy we're witnessing likely comes down to a matter of gamesmanship and strategy. Some teams may not want to publicize their interest in particular prospects, enticing other interested teams to jump them in the draft.

Other times, teams appear to use the visits to learn more about targets they have for undrafted free agency, presumably viewing it as less of a loss if someone steals one of those targets. Nonetheless, it can be assumed with data to back it up that the new Dolphins brain trust values these pre-draft meetings greatly.

This is something to keep in mind with some of the reported visits so far: LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, and Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. It's just the beginning of the process, so be sure to keep checking back on Phin Phanatic to get the skinny on each of these invitees as the draft fast approaches.