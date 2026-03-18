Dolphins send fans a conflicting message with latest blockbuster move

When the Miami Dolphins cleaned house following the 2025 season, the eventual hire of Jon-Eric Sullivan at perhaps the single most significant position in the entire franchise was met with fanfare. Sullivan, coming over from the Green Bay Packers, had been an integral part of one of the steadiest front offices in the entire league over the last two decades.

His introduction to Dolphins fans had a clear theme of tempering expectations. Sullivan wasn't walking into a turnkey operation after all; this was apparently a total tear-it-down-to-the-studs rebuild. While Sullivan was careful to avoid the use of the "rebuild" word, the messaging was unmistakable from him and the Dolphins' new head coach, Jeff Hafley.

In an interview with WSVN's Josh Moser, as transcribed by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Hafley essentially told Dolphins fans to brace themselves.

"There was a clear connection with our vision and the ownership’s vision and Sully’s vision. At the same time, I want to win everything that I do. Certainly, we want to do it as quickly as possible, but that goes into: How do we want to build it? Do we want instant success, which might cause failure down the road? Or do we want sustained success, which requires a lot of hard work, building it the right way where Sully and I can dive into this thing with no shortcuts?" Jeff Hafley

No NFL coach is going to say "we're going to stink badly this year," but this was the most politically correct way Hafley could tell Dolphins faithful that the mess Chris Grier left behind would take some time to clean up. The messaging worked, as Dolphins fans assumed that the franchise would essentially be punting on 2026, and they started to accept the reality while dreaming of 2027 draft-eligible QBs.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's bold moves are leaving Miami Dolphins fans with more questions than answers

Free agency came along, and the Dolphins' propensity for the big splash sent fans an entirely different message. With the signing of quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract, including $45 million guaranteed, the message was suddenly muddied. It appeared that rather than rolling with Quinn Ewers, an inexpensive veteran stopgap, or a rookie QB in 2026, the Dolphins were intent on trying to compete in 2026.

It will be debated endlessly by fans around the globe whether or not the Dolphins should've signed Willis. Some viewed it as the kind of move that keeps the team just good enough to miss out on a prime draft pick while simultaneously missing the postseason. Others viewed it as a (relatively) inexpensive gamble to see whether the Dolphins can find the league's next rags-to-riches success story a la Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield.

In the time it took everyone to acclimate to this new reality, Jon-Eric Sullivan's second significant move has once again sent the Dolphins fanbase into a tailspin. The decision to trade one of the Dolphins' best players, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, to the Denver Broncos seems to sharply contrast the idea that the team is trying to win in 2026.

While still extremely early to cast judgments, this decision is certainly going to define the early portion of Jon-Eric Sullivan's tenure as general manager. The Dolphins received a respectable package in return for Waddle. However, the decision to trade the team's No. 1 wide receiver before the season starts doesn't exactly fall in line with signing a free agent quarterback to a hefty contract.

The evaluation of Malik Willis will now be needlessly complicated by the fact that his presumed wide receivers are not exactly heralded. It also stings for Dolphins fans who were eager to see what Jaylen Waddle could do as the No. 1 receiver to a quarterback with the kind of arm that can take full advantage of his athletic gifts. Regrettably, we will get to see what that looks like — with Waddle in a Denver Broncos uniform.

For now, Dolphins fans have no choice but to trust in the vision of Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. They say fortune favors the bold. In Miami, bold and foolish have historically been neighbors.