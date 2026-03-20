Dolphins schedule pre-draft visit with explosive SEC playmaker

Most of the offseason talk leading up to the NFL Draft will focus on who the Miami Dolphins will select to replace Jaylen Waddle. One prospect from Texas A&M could be in the mix.

The Dolphins are allowed to meet with 30 players in person ahead of the draft. They are meeting with several already and have now scheduled a meeting with KC Conception.

Miami Dolphins will have a top-30 visit with Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion pic.twitter.com/V2eW7ZFXIK — Nic Rohloff (@nic_rohloff) March 20, 2026

Miami Dolphins continue to fill out their top-30 visits with top draft prospects

Concepcion is an interesting talent. Considered a late first-round pick, the receiver isn't one of the biggest despite being 6' 0." He is considered one of the quickest receivers in this class.

The receiver checks most of the boxes, especially with his initial speed. Where he loses is on deeper routes. He doesn't maintain that same level deeper down the field, but his quick footwork makes him a problem.

Another drawback is that he looks to be primed for a slot-receiver role at the next level. The Dolphins need boundary receivers, too. He would, however, fit well with Bobby Slowik's system. If the Dolphins were to draft him, he would give Malik Willis a quick-hit target in much the same way Waddle was used, but he still needs to develop in some areas.

Once the ball is in his hands, Concepcion excels. He is hard to wrap and harder to bring down. He plays with good physicality despite his frame. He is also an intelligent receiver who can pick zones apart. This is the kind of player that would benefit from a shifty quarterback like Willis. He can move around and find openings in the defense after the play breaks down.

Another positive is that he handles man coverage well, using an elusive mix of quickness and burst speed to get away from corners. Unlike other receivers in this draft, he also does well getting off jams at the line and can make the defender pay for the mistake.

Miami currently holds the 30th overall pick in addition to the 11th. Concepcion is more likely to be a target at 30 for Miami. The Dolphins are going to look at a lot of receivers over the next month, but it's hard to pencil in a receiver at this point despite the need.

Jon-Eric Sullivan needs draft picks to rebuild the roster. The 30th pick is a prime spot for teams wanting to jump back into round one. If Sullivan can spin it, he could move out of the first and gain valuable picks in the 2027 draft.