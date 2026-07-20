Dolphins' rookie clearly has the intangibles to make an immediate impact

Little is typically expected of any given fourth-round draft pick during a rookie season, but Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Louis could be an exception. Miami's aggressive rebuild will give plenty of opportunities for its 13-member rookie class to contribute. Louis seems as likely as any of them to make a splash.

Louis is such an elite athlete for a linebacker that he's getting talked up by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan as a potential candidate to play nickelback in certain personnel packages. Many speculated that Louis would just convert to safety straight away once he hit the NFL.

Wherever he lines up in 2026, Louis presents a man who's ready to tackle whatever task is in front of him. And it sure sounds like he can handle the rigors of adjusting to the pro game and learning multiple positions.

Miami Dolphins hybrid LB Kyle Louis is 'addicted' to watching film, which bodes well for his first NFL season

Dolphins team reporter Travis Wingfield remarked during his recent interview with Louis that the latter’s college coach at Pitt, Pat Narduzzi, said Louis watched more film than anyone he’d seen in his decade-long tenure with the Panthers.

That pushed Wingfield’s line of questioning to the topic of film study, which Louis is an enthusiastic proponent of:

"When I first watched tape and I actually saw a difference...I just got addicted to the growth. Just got addicted to seeing how much of an advantage it gives you when you watch so much more tape than what you're actually just expected to watch."

Although he did acknowledge that adjusting to the different dimensions of the college versus pro field and certain landmarks has been a learning curve, it’s not like it’s too big for Louis to handle. Nor is he shy about putting in the work to hit the ground running as a rookie.

If not for his lackluster frame by linebacker standards (just under 6'0", 220 pounds), Louis would've heard his name called far sooner in the draft. Still, he managed to produce 181 combined tackles, 10 sacks, six interceptions, and some excellent run defense over his last two years at Pitt.

During that span, according to PFF, Louis' snap count splits were as follows: 755 in the box, 515 in the slot, and 233 on the edge.

Talk about ridiculous versatility. Look at the rest of his athletic profile, too. It's legit.

Kyle Louis is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.64 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 439 out of 3215 LB from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/VkXZp85M2b pic.twitter.com/8rVCkXNlEi — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Similar to how the Dolphins intend to deploy Johnson as a nickel and boundary corner, new head coach Jeff Hafley could move Louis all over the defense as a chess piece. These rookies could effectively cover multiple roster holes at once by keeping opponents guessing as to what they're doing scheme-wise.

Dolphins fans have to love this kind of talk from Louis, though. For a team with a fair-or-not reputation of getting distracted by the trappings of Miami's exotic locale, it feels like these rookies "get it."

"Tweener" used to be a condescending term about players who couldn't find a role in the NFL. Louis has the talent and work ethic to flourish at multiple spots sooner rather than later.