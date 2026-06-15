Dolphins' rookie just gave fans another reason to believe in his future

Being a first-round pick in the NFL comes with a lot of pressure, especially when a team trades up to get you. For Miami Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson, he doesn't care or feel it.

Johnson spent some time with members of the NFL Network and was asked about the pressure he is under as a building block on the Dolphins defense. Needless to say, fans will love his approach to the question.

"I want to be a perfectionist. I want to be here forever and be that foundational piece."



Dolphins rookie CB @Chris1Johnson_ is ready to take on a huge role in Miami. pic.twitter.com/jmBkgNi4mj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 12, 2026

Miami Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson is more concerned about the pressure he puts on himself

Johnson is carrying the hopes of the Dolphins' fans into the start of his NFL career. Miami has had great cornerbacks throughout its history, but the last couple of years haven't been what fans are used to. Johnson is expected to change that.

The Dolphins moved up to take Johnson last April, and so far through mini camp and OTAs, he is paying off with smart decisions and execution on the field. His first real test, however, will come in training camp.

Johnson is getting used to the NFL, but CBs are often at an advantage over other rookies. The NFL level isn't much different from the college level in terms of technique, vision, and scheme. The talent is a lot better across the board, but players like Johnson have a good chance to succeed early.

That is what the rookie is putting on his own shoulders.

"No one puts more pressure on me than myself," Johnson said. "So hearing the outside noise doesn't really get to me because I'm the hardest critic."

Johnson's attitude has been fantastic since his arrival. He is already showing early leadership qualities in a room that desperately needs it. His pre-draft interviews and workouts dramatically improved his draft stock. Believed to be an early second-round talent, Johnson worked hard. Not only did he impress enough to be taken in round one, but he was the second CB taken in the entire draft.

Not everything will go well for the rookie this year. As the Dolphins' number one corner, he will likely face the top WRs of each opponent's roster. By the sounds of it, he isn't too concerned. That could be great news for the Dolphins, who are hoping Johnson can be the next great Dolphins CB.