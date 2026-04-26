When the Miami Dolphins began the third round of the NFL Draft, they had visions of grandeur after the way Jon-Eric Sullivan navigated the first two rounds.

Caleb Douglas took the wind out of those sails when he was the first selection by Miami in the round. When Will Kacmarek was drafted later in round three, fans were starting to wonder what was going on.

Kacmarek is out to change the narrative of who he is, and fans are already changing their tune on his selection.

Will Kacmarek sets the record straight on who he is as a tight end and Miami Dolphins fans will love it

The Dolphins tight end spoke with the media shortly after being drafted, and made it clear that he's not a one-trick tight end. He can pass catches just as easily. While his Ohio State coach has raved about his blocking ability, Kacmarek is perfectly fine with his route running.

"I don't think people give me enough credit for my passing ability. I was used in an offense with tons of weapons so the opportunities were limited, but whenever I got the ball, like you said, I had sure hands, I caught it and I made the most of it."

Kacmarek is going to bring a new attitude to the Dolphins' TE room. He and Greg Dulcich should be perfect together as they are similar in how they approach the game. When asked about being physical, Kacmarek made it a point to say games are not won on one play.

"I think you need to have that (aggression) to impose your will on other players and wear them down throughout the game. You're not going to win the game after one play, so I think it's important to, again, wear down players."

Admittedly, many of us were watching the popular names that had been linked via mock drafts to the Dolphins throughout the draft season. No one had Will Kacmarek on the tip of their tongues, not in round three at least.

Sullivan's roster build couldn't be clearer now that the draft is over. There is no more finesse style of play. The Dolphins are going to beat you at the point of impact, and then keep doing so for the duration of the game. They want to wear you down physically, and that will wear them down mentally.