Ohio State HC Ryan Day's Will Kacmarek comments will silence Dolphins doubters

For most fans, hearing the Miami Dolphins 3rd round selection of Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek came with a rather "who's that?" response. It's understandable. No one mocked the TE to the Dolphins in any rounds.

The backup to Max Klare was the first thought. Why are we drafting a backup in the 3rd round, but that isn't the case? Jon-Eric Sullivan and the Dolphins are drafting a player who is not only physically strong but mentally strong as well.

Don't take our word for it, take the comments of Ohio State Buckey's coach Ryan Day.

"The Dolphins are getting the toughest and best blocking tight end in the country. " Ryan Day

Miami Dolphins may have quietly added on of the best tight ends in this year's draft

Since being drafted, Kacmarek has been getting the accolades he deserves. The media love what he brings to the table. It's almost like he was an afterthought, but then the light bulb pops over the head in classic animation style. Fans realize that the Dolphins are not looking for game changers with the ball; they are completely redefining their roster.

"Will established himself quickly here at Ohio State and was consistent throughout his career, bringing a physical mentality every day. He is a reliable player who can be a weapon in the pass game and has a high football IQ."

Miami is getting mean on both sides of the ball. Jadyn Proctor is one of the most physically gifted linemen in this draft. Chris Johnson is a physically tough corner. Every player the Dolphins have taken comes with the word "physical." Somewhere, Olivia Newton-John is smiling.

For years, Dolphins fans have been complaining about how the team plays in cold weather. These guys have no issues with that.

"Late in the year, he was an absolute mauler in the run game. They went in Michigan and ran the football in that second half inclement weather. The best blocker on the field that day was Will Kacmarek."

One of the problems with the selection is that fans still have the Chris Grier draft tremors. It is going to take proof in the field to get on board fully with this new regime.

On paper, the Dolphins look nothing like they did the last few years, where speed was more important to the Dolphins than toughness. Miami wanted to outrun other teams; this regime wants to break them. Will Kacmarek may not be the player Dolphins fans wanted, but he sounds like exactly what the team needed.