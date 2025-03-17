Dolphins given rude awakening about roster after Week 1 of free agency

When you look at what the Miami Dolphins did in free agency so far, you have to understand it wasn't unexpected. On the other hand, you have to credit Dolphins general manager Chris Grier with his patience despite the possibility of his job being on the line in 2025.

It is safe to assume most, if not all, Miami fans didn't expect a splash when the league began allowing teams to speak with agents a week ago; the Dolphins didn't disappoint in that regard. Miami made moves that will help the roster at several positions, but the gains are marginal, and that has left many worried about the upcoming season.

Over on ESPN, Mike Clay recently released his grades, not for free agency signings, but for the current state of every NFL team's roster; you can see the full chart below. Clay ranked each unit of every team on a scale of 1-10, with one being the lowest.

Updated 2025 NFL Unit Grades pic.twitter.com/j4lMPpAQvd — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 15, 2025

ESPN's roster grades land Miami Dolphins in bottom half of the NFL

Most of the time, it's hard to agree with the national media on many subjects, but Clay's opinion on the current situation isn't that far off.

Quarterback Grade : 6



The Dolphins will only go as far as Tua Tagovailoa will take them, and while Zach Wilson could be a better backup than Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, and Mike White, does anyone see him leading the team to the postseason if Tagovailoa gets hurt?

Running Back and Wide Receiver Grades : 8



The two highest marks go to Miami's skill positions, and that makes a lot of sense. The additions of running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine were under-the-radar signings that could pay off well in close games.

Tight End Grade : 6



The Dolphins added a solid blocker in Pharaoh Brown, but the unit's grade is for Jonnu Smith and the depth behind him.

Offensive Line Grade : 5



The only real progress Miami made was upgrading with James Daniels over Liam Eichenberg, maybe. Eichenberg is back on the roster, and that is not a boost of confidence to a unit that plays poorly with him on the field. They lost Robert Jones but have not replaced him. Larry Borom is not considered a starter.

Defensive Line Grade : 4



It should be a three if we are being honest, but the four is a testament to Zach Sieler. The Dolphins have Sieler and Neil Farrell. Yeah, it should be a three.

Edge Rusher Grade : 7



Chop Robinson and Jaelan Phillips make the edge position one of strength, provided they stay healthy. There is still work to be done, but this isn't a bad unit on paper.

Linebacker Grade : 7



Bringing back Tyrel Dodson on a two-year deal was smart, and it helps a unit that lost Anthony Walker Jr.. While the team needs to get better, seven is a little higher than it likely is, but it's a good score for this part of the team.

Cornerback Grade : 6



With a hole opposite Jalen Ramsey and Kader Kohou not officially back, the Dolphins are banking on Storm Duck, Cam Smith, a veteran free agent, or the draft to fill the void. Six is generous for now, but probably more of a five.

Safety Grade : 1



Miami does have a safety problem, but Clay is likely comparing apples to oranges with losing Jevon Holland and signing Ifeatu Melifonwu. The truth is that Melifonwu has the ability to play as well as Holland in the last two years. He may not have the potential, but we have been waiting to see the potential from Holland.



Losing Jordan Poyer, who is still a free agent, won't make this higher by bringing him back. Ashtyn Davis should easily improve the position over Poyer. This should be a higher ranking.

Overall, the team was given a grade of 5.8 on a scale of 10. That was enough to rank the Dolphins 17th in the league.

If we are being honest, the Dolphins shouldn't be much higher, but the quarterback ranking and a couple of other positional scores could have been a bit higher. Miami is a mid-tier team right now, and they were not able to do much in free agency to improve that.

Offensively, the Dolphins are a 3.5 out of 5, and the team received a 5-star rating. Defensively, they are a lowly 2.2, being carried by their front seven. Clay did not look at special teams.

