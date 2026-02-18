Dolphins' rumored top free agent target may be out of their reach

Are the Miami Dolphins about to make a Chris Grier-sized mistake? Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley can talk a big game, but can they walk that same talk when the chips are down? Fans are about to find out a month from now when Malik Willis hits free agency.

The Dolphins are going to have cap problems. We all know that the cap isn't real, but when you are trying to rebuild, every little bit of the fantasy number matters. It will with Willis as well.

Sullivan and Hafley know Willis. They know his work ethic, his practice routines, and they know his tape study habits. Hopefully, they also know that Willis might just be too expensive for them to realistically pursue.

Ian Rapoport believes the Miami Dolphins will face a tough challenge from other teams for Malik Willis

In a segment on The Rich Eisen Show, Rapoport talked about the Tua Tagovailoa situation, but toward the end, he got on the subject of Willis.

"I think Malik Willis is going to have a really, really good market." Ian Rapoport

It's important to know what the market might be for a player. When the market is high, sought-after players tend to earn more. Sullivan can't afford to get into a bidding war. Give him a number and walk away. If he wants to be in Miami, he will take it.

This is what got Grier into trouble. He knew he had the backing of Stephen Ross, and he knew the owner wanted to win at any cost. Grier's spending has crippled the Dolphins. Getting into a contract bidding war for Willis would be insane.

If Willis was, without a question, the end-all answer for the Dolphins' QB woes, then maybe this makes sense, but Willis' tape in Green Bay has been limited. Good, but still limited.

"Can they find a way to keep him under the cap? I don't know, because they are going to have competition. When you look at the money, Miami's got smart people, but it might be too big of a challenge." Ian Rapoport

This will be a challenge for Sullivan, but so is figuring out a way to get rid of Tagovailoa. Spending another $40 million, potentially more, on Willis may not be a smart financial decision.