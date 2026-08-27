Dolphins' running back decisions may be much tougher than fans expect

The Miami Dolphins made De'Von Achane their top offseason priority, signing him to an extension and locking their top running back down for another three seasons. There is no question where he stands as camp starts to wind down.

The only question surrounding the Dolphins' best running back is where he will fit in the NFL statistically when the season ends. Achane has the ability to push himself into the top tier of running backs.

Behind Achane, it's not murky, but there are still questions about who will make the final 53-man roster. There could be as many as three more roster spots open, but Miami could enter the season with just three total. Keeping an extra running back will be a tough call, given it will take from another position on the 53.

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has a big decision make in the running back room

Earned a roster spot

De'Von Achane

The top running back has his roster spot secured, and Jeff Hafley would be smart to limit his preseason reps moving forward. He has nothing to prove at this point.

Jaylen Wright

Wright entered the offseason as a question mark. His play under Mike McDaniel only showed glimpses of what he might do with more reps. He didn't get the consistent carries to show he had a future under McDaniel, but he has thrived under Bobby Slowik. Wright should get plenty of opportunities to carry the ball this season. Wright looked good at the start of camp, but he has fallen back into some of his old habits, and his production has slipped again. Still, no reason he won't make the roster.

Ollie Gordon II

Gordon was the penciled-in second-team running back, but Wright took advantage of his opportunities and landed in that number two spot. Gordon had an inconsistent start to camp before pulling it together. Despite being pulled in the preseason game against the Commanders, the Dolphins like the physical toughness that Gordon possesses.

Likely to be cut

The Dolphins may only keep three RBs to start the season and rely on the practice squad roster for depth. This is the smart way to go for Hafley and Sullivan. Outside of the top three RBs, these players didn't show enough to make the Dolphins keep them. They are heading to the practice squad.

Donovan Edwards

At best, he takes the 4th spot. The Dolphins like what they have seen, but it's a tight roster this year, and Edwards might be a better option as the emergency running back on the PS. If the Dolphins do keep four, Edwards should get the nod.

Carlos Washington, Jr.

There is almost no chance of Washington making the final 53. The question is, has he shown enough to get on the PS? It will depend on how Miami fills that unit out, but he is a camp body at this point.

The Big Dillema

D.J. Herman - FB/TE

Herman is an undrafted rookie fighting an uphill battle against himself. As a fullback, he has no competition. McDaniel relied on Alec Ingold to handle that job the last few years, but it's not clear if Bobby Slowik will use the position to the extent they need a FB on the roster. He is a fringe player at this point, and his roster spot will depend on the direction Slowik takes with his scheme.

Through camp, he has shown a propensity for physical blocking, and the Dolphins could absolutely use a bulldozer in front of their running backs. Despite being on the fringe, he has a good shot at the 53.

Ben Sims - FB/TE

Sims and Herman are both listed as tight ends and fullbacks. Miami kept Sims off the field against the Giants, and that could be an indication that he has the starting job locked up. Sims hasn't stood out during training camp, good or bad, and that can be a good thing.

Final Prediction - 4

De'Von Achane

Jaylen Wright

Ollie Gordon II

Ben Sims - FB/TE