Dolphins’ latest roster cut confirms the end of a quiet preseason battle

Punter isn't top of mind for NFL fans when it comes to positional value, but for the fan base of the Miami Dolphins, it was pegged on some thought level at least. However, in the week ahead of Miami's final preseason game of 2025, the team made clear of their plans for the new year.

Early in the free agency process, the Dolphins signed punter Ryan Stonehouse, soon after he was released from the Tennessee Titans. Stonehouse had played in 46 career games in three seasons with Tennessee, having averaged 52.2 yards per attempt in that span.

It was widely believed that Stonehouse would supplant the inconsistent Jake Bailey, who has averaged just 46.4 yards per punt in his two seasons with Miami, as the team's punter. Yet, the Dolphins didn't immediately release Bailey as would be expected -- giving the impression that this would be a battle in training camp.



And with just a few days before Miami's preseason game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dolphins have evidently made a decision on who's won it by releasing Stonehouse on Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins release punter Ryan Stonehouse

Bailey beating out Stonehouse just a few months ago would have come as a shock to many Dolphins fans. However, through two preseason games and several practices since then, it doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Bailey has irked Dolphins fans in his two seasons with Miami, with his occasional shank that would put the defense at a disadvantage in field position. Yet, he's been serviceable overall in kicking the ball inside the 20-yard line.

His 38.5 percent of kicking inside the 20 with Miami is a far cry from the 45.9 percent he posted with the New England Patriots for four seasons prior, but it still beats Stonehouse's career 37 percent.

Many thought that Stonehouse would come in and dominate the competition, but that was never the case. Through training camp, reports were relatively quiet, and not just because it's the punter position, but more so because no one player really seemed to have an edge over the other.

Then, through two preseason games and both players receiving equal opportunity, the Dolphins had seen enough.

It was a small sample size, but Bailey outperformed Stonehouse in their opportunities. And with one more element that is well known to be in Bailey's favor, it's no surprise that Miami went with the veteran.

Jason Sanders key reason why Jake Bailey won Miami Dolphins punter competition

While Dolphins fans have bemoaned (and for good reason) Bailey's consistency as a punter, he's done his part in helping Miami's other kicker, Jason Sanders.

Just after signing an extension with Miami in February 2021, Sanders struggled mightily on field goals of 50+ yards (33 percent, 4-of-12). He even missed three extra-point attempts in 2022, leading to the belief that he may have worn out his welcome.

Yet, a year later, when Miami signed Bailey and he became Sanders's placeholder, the veteran kicker and the Dolphins saw a resurgence in his game. Sanders did still miss two extra points last season, but he finished above 90 percent on his made field-goal attempts for the first time since 2020.

More importantly, he was 12 of 14 on attempts of 50 yards or more and tied a career high with a long of 57. Sanders was also a perfect 20 of 20 on field goals between 20 to 39 yards.

While we'd like to think Sanders could maintain his consistency with Stonehouse holding him the ball, we already have enough of a sample size to know that he can with Bailey. Plus, given how he's outperformed Stonehouse in preseason, it's no surprise the Dolphins went with their known option in Bailey.



Now, it's up to him to develop his own consistency in the kicking game for 2025.

More Dolphins News and Analysis