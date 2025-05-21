Dolphins safety picture couldn’t be clearer after latest decision

While the cornerback room of the Miami Dolphins still lingers in limbo, the safety position doesn't look nearly as bad as it did heading into March.

Everyone knew Jevon Holland wasn't coming back. Between the comments Mike McDaniel made and the comments Jevon Holland made, it was inevitable. The Dolphins didn't attack free agency to get better either. Miami chose to go the cheaper one-year deal route, leaving many fans and media to believe the NFL Draft would provide the solution.



For a month, fans were certain the Dolphins would likely draft a safety as early as round one, but then other holes began to get exposed. Miami couldn't fill the defensive line needs, and the cornerback position became a big problem. Add the offensive line issues, and the Dolphins had more holes than they needed. Suddenly, safety was the least of their problems.

Miami, as expected, did not draft a safety early. Instead, they waited until round five, where Dante Trader was selected. He will now compete for a starting role.



Trader will take a backseat to Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu, but he should see plenty of opportunities in his rookie year. He will contribute on special teams and should get into the rotation on defense.

Dante Trader's addition will lead to the end of one safety's time with the Miami Dolphins

It's never good to call a rookie a sure-thing to make a 53-man roster, but the Dolphins rarely get rid of draft picks before playing an actual game. Trader being taken in the fifth gives him some leeway should he stumble in camp.

With Davis and Melifonwu entering the season as the likely starters, Trader's addition will spell the end for one of the other three safeties. Miami typically carries no more than four.

Patrick McMorris is entering his second season, and it's unlikely the 2024 sixth-round pick will lose his roster spot. He showed improvement throughout last season. McMorris is the fourth safety, and that will leave Jordan Corbert and Elijah Campbell outside looking in.

Here is where it is interesting, however. The Dolphins no longer list Campbell as a safety. He is listed as a defensive back. He has played safety and corner. He provides depth at both positions, so he is likely to have a good shot at making the team as well.

The odd man out is Colbert and that should be expected. He will be a candidate for the practice squad. Meanwhile, Trader will have time to learn, but should see his playing time increase. Clearly, the Dolphins are hoping their future safety room is McMorris and Trader side-by-side as the starting safeties. That won't happen at least until next year, maybe.

