Dolphins' secret weapon could have a huge coming-out party in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins' formula for success this season is pretty simple. Play keep-away with an elite rushing attack anchored by running back De'Von Achane and quarterback Malik Willis.

This will require the paper-thin offensive line's starters to stay healthy and a rotation of contributors at the tight end position. Given that the Dolphins have a dearth of wide receiver talent, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is bound to deploy frequent 12 personnel sets.

But there's one player looming in the weeds who can unlock it all. His name is DJ Herman, and he's an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Diego State who made the 53-man roster despite just converting from linebacker to fullback.

DJ Herman shouldn't be the most slept-on addition to the Miami Dolphins roster for long

DJ Herman must have been on the Dolphins' radar once they started homing in on his Aztecs teammate, first-round cornerback Chris Johnson. It must've helped to have Johnson's presumptive endorsement of Herman's football and personal character, too.

It was a savvy move by the coaching staff to pivot and make Herman useful at fullback. GM Jon-Eric Sullivan went a little linebacker crazy in the draft, selecting three of 'em.

In other words, it was going to be an uphill battle for Herman to make the 53 barring some unforeseen plot twist. Well before incumbent starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson's surprise release, that twist indeed happened for Herman, who's now a straight-up wrecking ball of a lead blocker and has already flashed excellent potential in the preseason.

Although the fullback position is a lost art in most offenses, the Kyle Shanahan-style outside zone system that Slowik hails from leans more into fullback usage. Look no further than the 49ers' frequent deployment of Kyle Juszczyk.

Even before this new Dolphins regime came in, Jeff Hafley's predecessor/ex-Shanahan right hand man, Mike McDaniel, embraced fullback Alec Ingold. So much so, in fact, that they've reunited with the Chargers, where McDaniel now calls the offensive plays.

Back to Herman, though. Here's what Hafley had to say about the impressive first-year pro's radical conversion (h/t The List - Dolphins Podcast on X):

"We just kind of had some outside-the-box thinking of this kid with the movement and the toughness could do it. Credit Sully and everybody and the offensive guys who watched and evaluated him. But more credit to the player. Because that's not easy to do and he earned it."

Between Achane's raw explosiveness, Willis' running ability, and a high-ceiling three-fifths of the offensive line in Patrick Paul, Kadyn Proctor, and center Aaron Brewer, he's in an ideal position to be a massive asset.

Plus, I spoke of the multiple tight end formations earlier. Rookie Will Kacmarek is already a premier run blocker. While he's expected to be back from injury in time for Week 1, it's not a lock that he plays, and even if he does, Kacmarek could be on a pitch count to preserve him for what should be quite a long season in Miami.

However significant Kacmarek's role is, Herman will either further flourish because of his presence or get a golden opportunity to shine more as an individual without him.

The Raiders signed free agents Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to be their new starting linebackers. Walker has always been wildly overrated ever since he was drafted in the first round by Green Bay. Dean is an undersized lightweight who could really struggle against the Dolphins' THICC o-line, Herman, and Kacmarek if he's available.

Don't be surprised when Herman is the all-22 junkies' man crush by the end of Week 1, especially if the Dolphins pull off the upset on the road in Vegas.