Dolphins could regret ever saying goodbye to these former players

Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan had a plan when they took over the Miami Dolphins. That plan came with several high-profile releases, a major trade, and one of the NFL's most historic dead cap hits.

Even training camp was filled with a bit of back-and-forth drama that wasn't necessarily bad or good. Miami made more roster changes across the team, but more players inevitably found their way somewhere else.

With the season set to start in just over a week, Miami may look back and wonder if they made a mistake letting some of their players leave. Especially given the depth across the team.

Miami Dolphins are banking on youth over experience to succeed in 2026

Kader Kohou

Technically, Kohou was a free agent who wasn't brought back. He didn't make the Chiefs roster, but he plays nickel well. Miami could use the help. Kohou was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad after clearing waivers, but the Dolphins should keep a line drawn to his name.

A.J. Henning

What is interesting about Henning is that he initially made the final roster, then got cut, and did not rejoin the Dolphins' practice squad. He recently worked out for the Vikings. Miami has inexperienced WRs on the roster, but Henning looked good in camp when given the chance. Now he will have to prove himself somewhere else.

Rasul Douglas

To be fair, we don't know if the Dolphins ever attempted to re-sign the free agent CB after the 2025 season. Had they signed him, Miami's secondary would look a lot better. Douglas is with the Commanders now, but it would have been an easy contract to deal with.

Douglas will carry just a $1.9 million cap hit on the Commanders deal. The Dolphins would have had a solid veteran option in the locker room and across from rookie Chris Johnson.

Tyrel Dodson

The Dolphins can say anything they want about why they released "T-Dot," but none of it really seems to add up. Miami said that he didn't ask to be cut and that it was just a numbers game, but his production will be sorely missed.

Dodson recorded 129 combined tackles last year, the most of his NFL career. The Dolphins still didn't see a reason to keep him. His contract was just under $3 million, and he was a valuable asset in the locker room.

"Both long-term and short-term, there's financial components. There's all kinds of things that go into the decisions. But we are very appreciative of what T. Dot has done here." Jon-Eric Sullivan said during a post-release press conference. "I wish him nothing but the best. I'm sure he's going to go on and have a good career. He was very professional in our conversation, I wish that guy nothing but the best."

Dodson signed with the Carolina Panthers two days after his release. He will join two other former Dolphins standouts: Robert Hunt and Dodson's defensive teammate Jalen Phillips.