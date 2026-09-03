Former Dolphins receiver heads West to reunite with Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins' wide receiver group came into training camp lacking any established difference-makers. While that isn't ideal considering that they are trying to find out what they have in new starting quarterback Malik Willis, it did create a competitive atmosphere that ultimately helped narrow down who deserved to be on the final roster.

One of the players who was hoping to earn a spot was 2025 UDFA Theo Wease Jr., who played well in a short three-game stint for Miami at the end of last season. He caught six of his 10 targets for 139 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown on his only catch against the Buccaneers.

Unfortunately for Wease, he was among those let go by Miami during roster cuts. He was a potential candidate to return on the practice squad, but he is headed west instead to reunite with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wease signed with the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad on Wednesday.

Theo Wease Jr. joins two other former Miami Dolphins by following Mike McDaniel to LA

While Wease isn't likely to make a big impact for the Chargers this season (unless injuries force him into action), it's telling that Los Angeles offered him a spot on their practice squad. McDaniel is clearly being given some level of control over his offensive personnel, including adding two other former Dolphins in fullback Alec Ingold and guard Cole Strange.

Add in the viral clip from this year's NFL Draft, where McDaniel is seen telling the room that he will take his shirt off if they manage to bring in speedy receiver Brenen Thompson, and it's hard not to think that the Chargers are putting all of their offensive eggs into his basket.

"if you're not fired up, you're dead" - mike mcdaniel pic.twitter.com/8oUsYZlJ5a — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 25, 2026

Even Dolphins fans will tell you that McDaniel can absolutely create a high-powered offense. It's all the other things that go into being a head coach that he lacked at times, and it ultimately got him fired. Seeing several Dolphins reuniting with him, however, hammers home that his players didn't despise him or anything like that. He just didn't improve enough as a true leader and game-manager to extend his time in South Beach.

Wease is just the latest former member of the Dolphins to make the move to the West Coast, and I doubt he will be the last if McDaniel sticks around in LA for a while.