Dolphins' offense includes overlooked talent ready to surprise in 2026

Jon-Eric Sullivan had little choice but to gut the Miami Dolphins roster. From bad contracts to salary cap restraints, the Dolphins underwent a large amount of change that also included 13 drafted rookies.

Miami isn't looking for immediate success. They want to shape and mold the team into their own vision: a physically dominant team full of leaders. Everything has clicked for the new regime on paper, but some players don't get the recognition they deserve.

Offensively, the Dolphins are in transition, but the basic scheme will stay the same. Bobby Slowik's return will keep continuity on that side of the ball, while new faces like Malik Willis will be relied upon to carry the team. Miami's roster may look different, but it has some hidden talent.

Miami Dolphins best offensive players that are not getting the respect they deserve

Theo Wease, Jr - WR

As last season came to a close, Wease was getting more reps on the field. With Quinn Ewers at quarterback, the young WR was making strides in his development, and the chemistry between him and Ewers was growing.

The Dolphins added three WRs in the draft, as well as a couple of players in free agency. Those additions have dominated the post-draft discussions, leaving Wease once again outside looking in. But he shouldn't be summarily forgotten.

Wease has talent, and he showed some of that last season. Slowik has seen his work ethic as well. While fans are focused on Jalen Tolbert, TuTu Atwell, and the incoming rookies, Wease will continue to be that silent player who provides needed depth. The Dolphins want to develop players, and that bodes well for the second-year receiver.

Greg Dulcich- TE

We have seen his name mentioned quite a bit, but once people start talking about positions in need, tight end is often mentioned despite Dulcich's presence on the roster. There are still many fans and media alike who don't view Dulcich as a starting-caliber tight end. They would be wrong.

Last year, Dulcich was one of the shining members of the offense, and while he didn't put up the gaudy numbers of Jonnu Smith or Darren Waller in his limited action, he put up consistent numbers that can't be overlooked or understated.

This year, the Dolphins are expected to be more run-heavy on offense, which bodes well for Dulcich, who is a better blocker than he is given credit for.

Ollie Gordon - RB

The talk this year at running back has been all about De'Von Achane and his shiny new contract. When the conversation isn't about Achane, it's about Jaylen Wright's future with the team. Then there is Gordon.

Gordon looked good every time he touched the ball, and it was clear he deserved to be the number two running back. This year, he will get more opportunities and should easily take over the backup role from Wright.

For now, he is a bit forgotten, but if something should happen to Achane, Gordon has the right mix of physicality and determination to surprise people in his place.

Quinn Ewers - QB

This is Malik Willis' team, and there are no more questions about that, but you can't write off Ewers just yet. The coaching staff has been impressed with what they have seen from Ewers, who will take over the backup quarterback role practically uncontested this season.

Ewers was far from perfect in his three starts, but he was poised and patient. It was enough to catch the eyes of Hafley and Sullivan. The Dolphins haven't had a good backup QB in a long time, so if Ewers can continue his progression, he has a good shot of becoming that player.

The Dolphins didn't draft a quarterback this year, so Ewers' window may only be one or two seasons, but for Miami, that might be good enough.