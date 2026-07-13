Former Dolphins reclamation project could derail the Chargers' season

For seemingly their entire history, the San Diego and then Los Angeles Chargers have just kind of existed, rarely challenging for any meaningful recognition in the grand scheme of things. They also always seem to be the NFL's poster-boy team when discussing a snakebitten (in an injury sense) franchise as an excuse for their typical futility. The reality is far less mysterious.

While the Tua Tagovailoa–Justin Herbert debate has been forcefully laid to rest, it'll take some time before the mini-rivalry that had brewed between fanbases on opposite sides of the country dies down. It certainly won't help matters that Miami's former head coach, the polarizing Mike McDaniel, has taken his talents to Los Angeles for his first post-Miami gig.

The Chargers have been relatively successful under head coach Jim Harbaugh. It's just that they've been relevant in a totally Chargers way. They make the Wild Card round, Justin Herbert crumbles in crunch time, and fans rush to defend him against his teammates, his coaches, and really, anybody but the signal-caller himself. Wash, rinse, repeat. In the latest attempt to supplement his supporting cast, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz raided the Dolphins' coffers for some help.

Bleacher Report thinks Cole Strange will be the Chargers' biggest bust in 2026; the Miami Dolphins may have dodged a bullet

This time around, it was offensive guard Cole Strange. Strange joined the Dolphins after an injury to James Daniels that wound up knocking him out for the season. After uninspiring play from Kion Smith, Strange was thrust into the starting lineup and played okay. He was rarely the cause of a blown play, even if he wasn't exactly plowing defensive linemen off the ball.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton went on a dangerous mission attempting to identify the player most likely to bust for each NFL team in 2026. Naturally, he's going to ruffle a few feathers along the way. In selecting Cole Strange for the Chargers, he seems to be reinforcing the well-held belief that the Dolphins were wise to let him go.

"During free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers lost a below-average guard, Zion Johnson, and signed another subpar guard, Cole Strange. The latter's shaky pass protection may cost him his starting job this year ... According to Pro Football Focus, Strange allowed 21 pressures and two sacks over 451 pass-blocking snaps."

"In 2022, the New England Patriots overdrafted Strange in the first round. This offseason, the Chargers overpaid him on a two-year, $13 million deal. He may hold on to his job only to keep fellow disappointing 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning on the sideline."

A harsh assessment, indeed. What was left out was that Strange's overall grade of 54.9 ranked just 58th out of 81 qualified guards last season. Does that scream $6.5 million a year? I guess you'd have to ask the Chargers that question. Meanwhile, the Dolphins hit Los Angeles with an Uno reverse card by snatching up one of their free agent offensive linemen.

Jamaree Salyer is in an open competition with Jonah Savaiinaea to man the right guard spot for the Dolphins in 2026. Salyer was classified as a tackle by PFF, so his 62.6 grade ranks just 61st out of 89 tackles. Still, it illustrates the improvement he should provide over Strange at his old position. What's more, Miami is paying the former Charger just under $1.5 million this season.

One can fairly wonder how much the familiarity with Mike McDaniel should matter if the Dolphins limped to a 7–10 record last year. In any case, fans should feel at ease with the swap of Cole Strange for Jamaree Salyer. Miami may not be good this year, but at least they will never be the ringless Los Angeles Chargers.