Former Patriots first-rounder could be Dolphins' secret weapon in Week 2

Week 2 will be an interesting one for the Miami Dolphins. They will play the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but there are a lot of questions entering this week that have nothing to do with the way they played against the Indianapolis Colts.

Miami's offensive line did not come out of the week unscathed. Austin Jackson could miss this game with a toe injury, and free-agent addition James Daniels was put on injured reserve. The Dolphins added former Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange to provide depth. Strange spoke with the media this week and said how his skill set aligns with the Dolphins' offense.

"I feel like it aligns pretty good," said Strange, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "They make it clear about this, too. They let you be athletic. You just watch them. They run off the ball, they sprint off the ball. I feel like the faster you play, the more you rely on instinct, and I think that's better for any football player. I feel like it's a good match, for sure."

Cole Strange is looking forward to his Dolphins debut against the team that drafted him

Strange was considered a risky selection by New England. He was taken 29th overall by Bill Belichick, but many believed he was a late-second-round or early-third-round talent. Most Patriots fans were not upset to see him leave after three seasons.

While he may not have been great, he did start the first 27 games he played in. He missed seven games in 2023 and all but three last season. Strange needs to stay healthy, but the Dolphins may find themselves a gem.

The team's newest offensive lineman will provide depth on the interior. He played primarily left guard, but in Miami, he is likely to see more opportunities on the right side, where Daniels played. Kion Smith will take over this week, at least to start.

Mike McDaniel shot down any speculation that Strange's addition had anything to do with playing the Patriots this week. McDaniel said that he doesn't operate that way and wouldn't pull a player from a practice squad to get information on an opponent.

Strange said that he likes the way Miami "sprints off the ball," allowing the players to be athletic in the zone-blocking scheme they run. This is a good sign that he understands the Dolphins' system. It could make for an easier transition.

There is a lot to like about Strange despite the fact that his signing was a bit of a surprise. He can play at this level, but needs to refine his skills a bit more, something Butch Barry can hopefully "coach-up.

He could make his debut against his former team on Sunday.

