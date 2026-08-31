These former Dolphins got a harsh reality check on NFL cutdown day

Cutdown day had Dolphins fans glued to their screens in anticipation of who made the initial 53-man roster. The same can be said for the league's 31 other fan bases, and nestled on some of those rival rosters are former Dolphins players scratching and clawing for another opportunity. For others, their spot was never in doubt.

Take Minkah Fitzpatrick with the Jets, Jaylen Waddle with the Broncos, Alec Ingold with the Chargers, and Tua Tagovailoa with the Falcons as examples of guys who had a pretty good idea they were safe. Others, like Jason Sanders (also with the Jets), Ifeatu Melifonwu with the Buccaneers, and Jack Jones with the 49ers, had to earn their spots and did.

Unfortunately, a few notable former players didn't make the initial roster of their new franchises. It's not exactly the end of the road, as the expanded practice squad rules and waiver shuffle period usually lead to further opportunities. Still, it's a disappointment for these guys, and a couple might actually make sense to bring back home.

Former Miami Dolphins who have become available once again might be worth checking in with

On offense, running back Salvon Ahmed (Bears), wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Colts), Tahj Washington (Eagles), Erik Ezukanma (Eagles), Trent Sherfield (Bills), and Braxton Berrios (Giants) saw their bids to make the roster come to an end.

Of the group, Sherfield is an intriguing option as a veteran with A-plus leadership and locker room presence. He had his best career season in Miami in 2022 when he had 417 yards on 30 catches, and he would be an excellent mentor to Miami's fledgling receiving corps. He also ranked 19th out of more than 300 wide receivers this preseason, courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

As far as the offensive trenches go, tight ends Tanner Conner (Giants) and Hayden Rucci (49ers) as well as offensive linemen Daniel Brunskill (Commanders) and Robert Jones (49ers), shook free from their respective teams. The Dolphins don't need much help at tight end, and despite a worrisome offensive line, it's probably best to find younger and healthier options than Brunskill and Jones.

On defense, a few front-seven players — including a few older standouts — found their employment terminated by their squads. EDGE rushers Emmanuel Ogbah (Chiefs), Quinton Bell (49ers), and Mo Kamara (Buccaneers), as well as linebackers Elandon Roberts (Steelers) and Channing Tindall (Falcons), all found themselves available. Ogbah and Roberts had strong runs in Miami, but at this stage of their careers the boat has likely sailed on a reunion.

Finally, perhaps the most enticing option exists in the secondary. Cornerbacks Kader Kohou (Chiefs), Noah Igbinoghene (Seahawks), and Eli Apple (49ers), as well as safeties Ashtyn Davis (49ers) and Patrick McMorris (49ers), all broke free, but the group features only one player who wasn't a disappointment in Miami: Kohou. He just so happens to play the position where Miami is likely the thinnest.

Kohou struggled mightily in the preseason, with his 35.3 PFF Grade ranking 273rd out of 281 cornerbacks to play at all. Still, it came over a small sample of only 17 snaps, and it's to be expected as he works his way back from a torn ACL last season. Perhaps it's just nostalgia talking, but the Dolphins could use a sure-tackling, gritty nickel cornerback on this team.

In his last game action in 2024, Kohou allowed a paltry 76.0 passer rating across 700-plus snaps and 64 targets. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan would have to overcome his six-foot requirement at cornerback for the reunion to work, but if there's a former Dolphin to do it for, it's Darth Kader.