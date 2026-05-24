Former Dolphins first-round draft pick may be watching his NFL career evaporate

The Miami Dolphins have a laundry list of players that they have drafted who didn't pan out or quickly spiraled into the proverbial abyss. In 2020, Chris Grier was armed with not one, but three first-round draft picks. Needless to say, it appears as though he wasted them all.

Tua Tagovailoa was taken 5th overall. He is gone. Austin Jackson was taken 18th overall and is likely gone after this season. With the 30th pick, after a trade with Green Bay, the Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene. He lasted three seasons before being traded to the Cowboys and eventually landing with Washington.

The last two seasons were with the Commanders, and this year he signed with the Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks, but he may never take the field.

Former Miami Dolphins Noah Igbinoghene is facing a tough road to make the Seahawks roster

In his two seasons with the Commanders, Igbinoghene started 12 games. 10 of them came in his first season with the team. His production was far better in Washington than with the Cowboys or the Dolphins. In his four seasons before joining Washington, the CB produced just 29 combined tackles in 5 starts. In 2024, he posted 10 starts and 55 combined tackles.

His production dipped again in 2025, but it's not his production that's the problem; it's the Seahawks' roster. I reached out to 12th Man Rising's Seahawks expert, Lee Vowell, to get some intel on the former Dolphins DB.

"My guess is that he doesn't make the team, mostly because his real roster battle might be with D'Anthony Bell, who can help more at safety. But as brilliant as Mike Macdonald is, he might be seeing a role for Igbinoghene that no one else has."

Vowell also points out that Seattle has elite slot corners in Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori, and special teams may be his way onto the roster. The problem for Igbinoghene is that he isn't a big special-teams contributor, or at least he hasn't been lately.

With the Dolphins, the first-round pick took more than 50% of the ST snaps in his first two years, but that dropped to just 17% in year three before jumping to over 60% with the Cowboys. In Washington, however, he didn't take more than 13% of the snaps in either season.

That doesn't bode well for a guy hoping to make an NFL roster this year. On one hand, Igbinoghene can provide depth, and has been in the league for six years. He has starting experience and, more importantly, isn't expensive, but his career is entering the final stretch.

If Igbinoghene can't make the Seahawks roster, it will be interesting to see if another team will give him a shot. There is a good chance he sits out 2026, hoping to get a call.