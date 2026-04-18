Dolphins send heavy hitters to polarizing prospect's workout just before draft

The Miami Dolphins are less than a week away from embarking on their first draft odyssey under the stewardship of Jon-Eric Sullivan. Because it's his first rodeo in charge, ideas have been all over the map regarding what Sullivan will do when he's finally on the clock. Taking some things from the Green Bay Packers organization — the place he called home for his entire 20-plus-year NFL career — would be a logical first step.

There is still no guarantee that he won't blaze his own trail when the bullets start flying. Nonetheless, he's keeping himself busy in the final week until the NFL Draft. The Dolphins already had a relatively big need at wide receiver once they decided to cut ties with Tyreek Hill this offseason. That need ballooned to catastrophic levels when they opted to ship Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

With that need in mind, it was quite the development that one of the draft's most polarizing prospects, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, held a personal workout on April 17. See, Tyson had been unable to run routes or showcase his skills in any meaningful way because of hamstring injuries that torpedoed his pre-draft window. Making matters worse was the fact that he was already coming off an injury-ravaged season that saw him miss four games.

The Miami Dolphins' presence at Jordyn Tyson's workout indicates more than run-of-the-mill interest

It was initially reported that 20 teams would be in attendance for Tyson's workout. That should be a fairly good indicator of the kind of player we're talking about here. The next nugget, however, is the one that will raise eyebrows among Dolphins fans.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was one of only two GMs on site to watch the session in person in Tempe, Arizona. Armed with two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dolphins could conceivably kickstart their entire rebuild with the former Sun Devil as the inaugural pick of the Sullivan–Hafley era.

Tyson has demonstrated elite ability on the field. In his past two seasons, he piled up 136 receptions, 1,812 yards, and 18 TDs. He is widely considered one of the class's top three wideouts, alongside Ohio State's Carnell Tate and USC's Makai Lemon. In fact, if not for his health concerns (which also include a torn ACL as a freshman), Tyson may very well be considered the draft's top pass catcher.

Now, whether it is sensible for a team like Miami to select him, gambling on his injury history in the process, is an entirely different matter.

It would likely take one of the best wide receiver prospects ever to get unanimous approval from Dolphins fans at this stage of their rebuild. In fact, few fanbases know as well as Miami's what it looks like when you get the weapons before you've built the foundation. It's a cautionary tale.

What good were Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for the Dolphins when things got tough against playoff foes? And how much worse did it look when Tua Tagovailoa slipped on a banana peel for the hundredth time? The flaws of Chris Grier's roster-building were simply amplified by increased competition. It's not like Mike McDaniel had a secret playbook he only used on bottom-feeding teams.

The team with a faulty foundation was routinely manhandled by teams with stout offensive and defensive lines. Waddle will likely put up numbers in Denver; the same goes for Tyreek, should he run it back with a true contender. Miami should not fall into the same trap again. The priority must be building up the trenches, so that when that eventual wide receiver does come around, the infrastructure necessary to get him the ball is in place.

What's the point of the Rolls-Royce if you don't have a sick pad to park it? The Dolphins need to build their mansion before buying some toys. It's what the smart teams do, and ultimately how they win — hopefully Jon-Eric Sullivan gets this, and maybe the Dolphins will finally be able to win a playoff game before 2030.