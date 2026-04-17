Report links promising but raw draft prospect to Dolphins

The NFL Draft is almost here, and Miami Dolphins and NFL fans alike will be queuing up "Draft Day" in the coming days in what has become an almost annual ritual ahead of opening night.

Pretty soon, mock draft season will be thankfully over sans a few of our own straggling 2027 early looks. The Dolphins have been linked to quite a few players in this year's draft, but one of the top guys no one has been talking about has suddenly found himself potentially in Miami's crosshairs.

A lot of buzz lately for Georgia OT Monroe Freeling as a riser into the top 15. To that end, the #Browns (6), #Chiefs (9), #Dolphins (11) and #Rams (13) are among the teams who have spent extended time with him through the Draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings. pic.twitter.com/pm3FdF8DEm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2026

Monroe Freeling checks most of the boxes, but the Miami Dolphins shouldn't draft him at 11

Most of the pre-draft buzz has been around Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa, but it's a Georgia Bulldog that might become the Dolphins' selection on opening night. Monroe Freeling is climbing draft boards because he is turning heads with his workouts and, more importantly, his team interviews.

There is a lot to like about Freeling, especially if the Dolphins decide to trade the 11th overall pick and gain more draft capital. Sliding down in round one would make the pick of the Georgia tackle that much easier to digest.

Freeling has a lot of potential. He plays physical off the snap, is athletic, and has a massive frame. There aren't a lot of things that he can't handle from his position, but like every prospect, he comes with a warning as well.

The tackle has primarily played on the left side; the Dolphins need a right tackle. He doesn't project to be an option at guard, where the Dolphins may need him for a season. There are inconsistencies with his footwork that can be coached up, but he gets into trouble against elite pass rushers.

Taking time with Freeling would be smart for Miami if he ends up there. There is a moldable player who could thrive at the NFL level with good coaching. The biggest concern with the Dolphins' interest may be his versatility.

Freeling is considered an offensive tackle, and most do not project him to slide inside. That is something that Sullivan wants in his offensive linemen.