Dolphins shake up special teams with booming leg addition

The Miami Dolphins either didn't want to work out a deal with last year's kicker, Riley Patterson, or couldn't come to an agreement on terms. Regardless, they are moving on, apparently, from both Patterson and Jason Sanders.

Sanders was released over the past weekend, clearing nearly $4 million in cap space, money the Dolphins are now using to sign former Falcons placekicker Zane Gonzalez.

Excited for Zane Gonzalez agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @MiamiDolphins — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 10, 2026

Miami Dolphins tab Zane Gonzalez to replace Riley Patterson as teams placekicker

Gonzalez has been in the NFL since 2017, most recently playing nine games for the Falcons in 2025. Heh as spent time with the Browns, Cardinals, Panthers, and Commanders as well. Dolphins fans were treated to stability with Sanders for the last seven seasons.

In 2025, Sanders spent the season on IR, prompting Miami to sign Patterson. The move proved to be valuable as Patterson had one of his better seasons in the NFL. Gonzalez wasn't horrible in 2025 and showed a strong leg. His longest field goal was 56 yards.

That was the biggest knock on Patterson. There have been questions about his distance. He did make a few kicks over 50 last season, including a career-long 54. He was 3 of 4 beyond midfield last year.

Gonzalez attempted nine field goals outside of 50 last year and made seven of them. There is far less concern in the modern era of kickoffs, given the changes in the league rules as well as onside attempts.

Interestingly enough, new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has only worked with Gonzalez for one season. The two were together in Cleveland during Gonzalez's rookie season. They narrowly missed each other again in Carolina when Tabor was with the Panthers in 2022 and 2023, and Gonzalez was there in 2021.

With the signing of Gonzalez, the Dolphins have one less special team need. They lost Jake Bailey to the Falcons, ironically, and on Monday, the Rams added long snapper Joe Cardona. Miami entered Tuesday needing all three specialists.

It will be interesting if Miami brings in competition at the kicker position after the draft or later this offseason, or if they will give the job to Gonzalez uncontested.