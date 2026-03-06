Dolphins cut longtime kicker after Riley Patterson breakout

There was little doubt that the Miami Dolphins would move on from kicker Jason Sanders this offseason. Even if Chris Grier was retained along with Mike McDaniel, the longest tenured Miami draft pick was all but gone.

It is being reported that the Dolphins are releasing Sanders, which will give the team nearly $4 million in cap space. Space needed to pay for his replacement. Miami will take on $663,000 in dead cap space. According to reports, the Dolphins tried to restructure the kicker's contract, but an agreement could not be reached.

His release brings an end to the 2018 draft class, sort of. Minkah Fitzpatrick was drafted in round one but was traded a year later. He, of course, returned to the team last year in another trade.

Miami Dolphins release Jason Sanders opening the door for a Riley Patterson return

It is unlikely that Sanders returns to the team on a reduced deal. Miami can't afford to overspend on the position, and Sanders isn't likely to take a deal at league minimum.

After two good years with the Dolphins, Sanders hurt his hip warming up before a preseason game last year. He wasn't expected to miss much time, but he inevitably landed on IR and didn't come off. Patterson spent the season as the Dolphins' kicker and did well enough to warrant a return this season.

It will be interesting to see if Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley go the Patterson route or find someone else to handle the job. Patterson was well-liked in the locker room and knows the field.

Sanders was taken in the 7th round of the 2018 draft. Grier had eight draft picks to work with. Fitzpatrick went in round one, followed by Mike Gesicki in round two. He has been gone for two seasons now. Jerome Baker did well during his time with the Dolphins, but his career in Miami ended after the 2023 season.

Durham Smythe earned a second deal after being drafted in the 4th round, along with Kalen Ballage, who didn't last but a few seasons in the league. Cornell Armstrong and Quentin Poling round out the draft class.

Sanders won't have a problem finding a new team to work with. Consistent kickers are not always easy to find, but for Miami, the salary was just too much. In his seven seasons with the Dolphins, Sanders made 187 of 221 field goal attempts. He was 33 of 48 from 50+.

The Dolphins, with the release of Sanders and fullback Alec Ingold, are roughly $5 million under the cap ahead of next week's start to free agency.