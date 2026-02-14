Underappreciated Dolphins draft pick could be counting down his days in Miami

The Miami Dolphins are about to undergo the most significant changes to the roster since the 2019 rebuild that led to a head coach losing a job, the drafting of a quarterback that will soon be gone, and absolutely nothing to show for it.

Let's face it, Chris Grier was bad at his job. He whiffed on free agents, whiffed on draft picks, and whiffed on contract extensions. About the only thing Grier was consistently good at was making trades. Now, it's Jon-Eric Sullivan's job to fix it all.

Underappreciated players are not something Grier is known for, but one of his draft picks might be nearing the end of his time with the Dolphins, despite being one of Grier's best selections.

Jason Sanders' time with the Miami Dolphins continues to draw closer to ending

Sanders, surprisingly, was given an extension by Grier and Brandon Shore in 2021. At the time, the 2018 7th-round pick had been average at best. Grier saw something more. His extension was a long one that continues through the 2027 season. That final year is voidable, but he may not make it to 2026.

The Dolphins are cash-strapped, and every little bit of savings will count. Sanders is not like a coveted quarterback, and his numbers, while much better over the last two seasons, still do not warrant a $4.5 million cap number. Especially after missing all of last season with a hip injury.

The Dolphins could look to restructure Sanders, or they could just release him and re-sign Riley Patterson, who kicked well last season in Sanders' absence. Patterson doesn't have a direct connection with Sullivan or Jeff Hafley, but he has kicked for the Lions in two different seasons.

Sanders has been relatively underappreciated, but he isn't the most accurate kicker in the NFL. The Dolphins likely view him as expendable. If they release him prior to the start of free agency, they would save $3.9 million in cap space with only $663K in dead money.

That may not save a lot of cash, but when you are needing to find nickels and dimes in the couch, Sanders' contract is one worth exploring an exit for.