Dolphins showing real interest in Cincinnati standout after Pro Day

In the buildup to the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins have been spotted scouting and spending copious amounts of time with a variety of linebacker prospects. From Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. to Clemson's Wade Woodaz to Wisconsin's Darryl Peterson III, it's becoming safe to assume that Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are interested in adding some youth to their linebacker room. The latest Pro Day intel only amplifies the interest, with a very specific nugget.

The Dolphins were on hand for the University of Cincinnati Pro Day. Among the draft-hopeful Bearcats was linebacker Jake Golday, and according to Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, the Dolphins showed considerable interest. After performing position drills for the representatives from all 32 NFL teams, Golday was taken aside by the Saints and Dolphins and went through an individual workout led by Dolphins scout Grant Wallace.

The Dolphins don't really need an off-ball linebacker, at least not in 2026. As fans, we often view players' value as being tied to when they can hit the field. Barring a shocking release or trade, someone like Golday would have to overtake either an All-Pro in Jordyn Brooks or a solid veteran in Tyrel Dodson as a rookie to get considerable playing time.

Maybe if the Dolphins were considered contenders, the conversation would be different. Alas, they're not, and with Brooks and Dodson on the last year of their contracts, the Dolphins' LB room could be completely remade in 2027. Adding to the room would be an example of foresight not often displayed by the previous regime in Miami.

Jake Golday could be a long-term project for Miami Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley to mold

Golday (6'4 1/2", 239 lbs) had to grind his way to this position, spending the first three years of his career at FCS Central Arkansas. He took his talents to Cincinnati and never looked back. In two seasons, he piled up 163 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks. Golday's efforts earned him Pro Football Focus' No. 59 ranking on their 2026 Big Board, while his elite 82.4 season grade ranked 54th out of 784 qualifiers.

Tools-wise, Golday is in rare air. His 9.84 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) — which exclusively accounts for athleticism — ranks 54th out of 3,346 linebackers from 1987–2026. He profiles very similarly to the San Francisco 49ers' four-time All-Pro Fred Warner. Needless to say, the Dolphins could use someone like Warner leading their defense.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein was left with a positive impression from Golday's film.

"A big, explosive linebacker with a game best suited for work near the line of scrimmage. He attacks climbing blockers with heavy, aggressive hands. He also shows the strength to stack, compress gaps and finish with authority. While his performance at the point of attack stands out, he can be a little late diagnosing play design and needs to work with a more preemptive downhill trigger at times. He’s more powerful than elusive as a blitzer and is average in coverage. Golday’s traits, explosiveness and field demeanor should make him an early special teams standout with the potential to eventually start at Sam or inside linebacker." Lance Zierlein

In NFL.com's four-round mock draft, Golday goes off the board early in the third round (pick No. 66) to the Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins' picks in that range are at No. 43 in the second round and No. 75 in the third. Perhaps some maneuvers by Jon-Eric Sullivan can get them closer to where he is expected to land, but the silver lining is that if the Dolphins fall in love with the prospect, they will have ample opportunity to take him.

For the first time since Brian Flores was head coach, the Dolphins' leader is defensive-oriented. There should be particular attention paid to the defense Jeff Hafley builds in his inaugural season. If Jake Golday is any indication, they want big, fast linebackers with a knack for blowing up plays — which seems to be a good start.