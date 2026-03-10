Dolphins' special teams facing major changes after start of free agency

The Miami Dolphins have created a few holes after the start of free agency, but one roster unit has slid under the radar and needs an overhaul.

Last week, the Dolphins announced the release of Jason Sanders. The long-time kicker was the last remaining draft pick of the 2018 class that hadn't been cut or traded. On Monday, Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was taken in round one of the same draft, was traded for a second time.

With Sanders gone, the Dolphins needed a kicker. After Monday's opening tampering period ahead of the official free agency start, the Dolphins need more than just a kicker. They need a punter and a long snapper now, as well.

The Miami Dolphins will have a completely new special teams unit when the 2026 season begins

All eyes are now on Riley Patterson, the lone special teams member from last year's specialized players, for a return. Patterson is a free agent and has yet to find a new team. That isn't the case for two others.

Jake Bailey has been with the Dolphins for three seasons. On Monday, he signed a three-year deal with the Falcons. His contract will include $5 million guaranteed and potentially as much as $9 million. Bailey had a good season last year, but he can be inconsistent.

Joe Cardona, like Bailey, was a former Patriot. He is signing a two-year deal with the Rams. While with the Patriots, he played in two Super Bowl games and 13 playoff games. He will get the chance to make the postseason again with Los Angeles.

The Dolphins are not likely to address the long snapper position in free agency, but will likely turn to the undrafted free agent pool to find their Cardona replacement. Cardona himself was undrafted when he joined the Patriots.

Punter will be interesting. Miami will hold some degree of tryouts or competition during mini-camps and OTAs, but training camp could be when they actually settle on a replacement for the season. The same is likely to hold at kicker as well.

Of all the units on the roster in need of fixing, the three core players that make up the special teams identity are all gone, but should be replaceable. The Dolphins have bigger concerns ahead of them, so finding a solution immediately is probably not a priority.

The moves will give new ST coordinator Chris Tabor a clean roster to rebuild as well.