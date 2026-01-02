Dolphins standout LB may be playing his last snap for the Dolphins in Week 18

For all the talk this year about how well Jordyn Brooks has played, one Miami Dolphins linebacker continues to be overlooked. This week, that same player may be playing his final game with Miami.

Tyrel Dodson has been a good complement to Brooks this year. He and Brooks have combined to form a formidable linebacker unit, but the Dolphins have a money problem, and Dodson may be on the wrong end of that problem.

Signed through the 2026 season, Dodson should be a lock to return, but the salary cap problems are so bad that the Dolphins may need to trim the roster to save money.

Tyrel Dodson has played well, but his contract may be an issue for the Miami Dolphins

According to Overthecap.com, Dodson will earn a measly $3.7 million. That is nothing for an LB who has played like he has this year.

Miami has tough decisions to make this offseason, however. From Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill to Bradley Chubb and Austin Jackson, the next GM will have his hands full. Miami is slated to be $11 million over the cap before the new year begins in March. Trimming the roster, making cuts, and restructuring may be the only way to get compliant and still be able to make needed additions in free agency.

While the Dolphins could have a windfall of money on the second day of June, getting there is going to be the tough part. While it sounds small, Dodson's release would save the team $3 million, thus creating cap space.

If the Dolphins were smart, they would approach this with a restructured deal that could give him more money in June when they gain nearly $32 million by releasing Hill, if they go that route. Pushing some of Dodson's contract to guarantees if he is on the roster in June could help.

Miami has to find a way to keep its good players, but doing so may also come with unexpected releases that fans may not want to see. Dodson is one of those players.

With the season now only a week away from the offseason for eliminated teams, Miami has its work cut out for it. It seems as though Champ Kelly will be retained. It wouldn't make much sense to have him doing the evaluation processes of players, both currently on the team and off of it, if he wasn't certain he was sticking around.