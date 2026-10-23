Dolphins starting QBs since Tua Tagovailoa was drafted are an ugly sight

The Miami Dolphins have a long history of bad quarterback play. It is incredibly difficult to think that, at one time, Miami had Bob Griese and Dan Marino. It seems like a lifetime ago, but for some fans, it was someone else's life entirely.

Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to be the answer, but so was Ryan Tannehill. For a short window, Tagovailoa looked the part, but injuries piled up, and we have to imagine that the concussions played a role in his quick decline.

We won't fault him for that because it wouldn't be fair to do so without walking in his shoes. What we can look at, however, is how bad the Dolphins' decisions behind him were.

Miami Dolphins are on their sixth starting QB since Tua Tagovailoa took over the starting job

Technically, we could include Ryan Fitzpatrick on this list, but we won't. It is true, though: six different quarterbacks have started for the Dolphins since Tagovailoa became the unquestioned starter.

Jacoby Brissett

Teddy Bridgewater

Skylar Thompson

Tyler Huntley

Quinn Ewers

Malik Willis

What's disappointing about this list isn't the players who were brought in to back him up or replace him when he was put on IR. It's the decision-making by the coaching staff and, more specifically, Chris Grier's personnel choices.

They were all, at best, journeymen QBs. Thompson and Ewers get a pass as seventh-round draft picks, and, of course, Willis wasn't a Grier choice at all, but he did pass on Brock Purdy for Thompson.

Miami knew that Tagovailoa had injury concerns. He wasn't always healthy at Alabama and suffered a major hip injury that changed how he threw throughout his passing motion. Their answer was Brissett, Bridgewater, and Huntley.

Fans cringe at the names of the 28 QBs who have started since Dan Marino retired. There has to be a curse looming over the franchise from somewhere, but for the life of me, I can't understand how Grier could go into each offseason thinking, "Tua will make it through this year."

Now there is a new era, a new coaching staff, a new GM, and a broader focus on what is being built. Or at least in attempting to be built, but Willis isn't going to be the last name. Given the Dolphins' history, it's hard to imagine what the next QB drafted by the Dolphins will be.

Fans can complain about the talent that is surrounding the quarterback, and it has some levity, but the play of the QB goes a long way in making average receivers look better than they are. The Dolphins don't have that, and haven't for a long time.