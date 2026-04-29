Dolphins still have 15 players from 2025 roster looking for work after NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins had more than 30 impending free agents when March began. Jon-Eric Sullivan knew he couldn't sign all of them, even on one-year contracts.

On Tuesday, the NFL released the names of every team's unrestricted free agents who did not receive offers from their previous teams and did not accept offers from others. In total, 15 players who were on the Dolphins roster last year and entered free agency are still looking for work.

For some of these players, the timing may not be right, but that could change after June 1st.

Miami Dolphins decide to not make offers to 15 of their own unrestricted free agents

There was little doubt that when Sullivan took over the Dolphins, there would be a lot of change. Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa's release set the stage for a roster and contract overhaul. It was, however, presumed that some of the Dolphins' free agents might make it back to the roster on cheap deals. If for no other reason, to fill gaps.

The Dolphins addressed 13 of their roster needs over the three-day draft, then added another 8-10 undrafted rookies. There are still holes on the roster, and that means some of these 15 players could find themselves back on Miami's radar later this offseason.

Potential players that could return

Rasul Douglas - Douglas played quite well after joining the Dolphins days before the season began. His starting experience could draw interest from Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. Miami drafted Chris Johnson in round one, but they still have a hole on the other side. JuJu Brents and Storm Duck will compete for that spot, but Douglas could provide another one-year solution.

Daniel Brunskill - Miami is making over its offensive line with bigger players, but Brunskill knows the system and was a capable backup to Aaron Brewer. He can add depth at guard if needed and comes with a low salary.

Players not likely to return

Quinton Bell - There was a lot to like about Bell's potential. He practiced well, but the Dolphins didn't use him nearly enough to get a good idea of what he might be able to do. With the additions of Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, and a couple of other rookie prospects, Bell's time in Miami is likely over.

D'Wayne Eskridge - McDaniel loved what Eskridge could do, but the WR never really hit that mark. Despite the Dolphins' need at the position, even after the draft, it's unlikely Miami turns that rock over again.

Benito Jones - Jones has been with Miami and Detroit in his NFL career. He continues to flash at times, but the Dolphins are hoping to draw more out of Kenneth Grant and Phillip Jordan. Zeke Biggers is also expected to play more along the defensive line this year as well.

Highly unlikely to return

Artie Burns - injured after warm-ups on the first day of training camp 2025

Yodny Cajuste - Spent the entire season on IR

Ashtyn Davis - Made little to no impact on the team

Germain Ifedi - Spent the entire season on IR

Caleb Johnson - Finished season on IR

Kendall Lamm - Took 7 offensive snaps and 52 special teams snaps

Alexander Mattison - Spent all year on IR - career could be over due to neck injury

Ifeatu Melifonwu - Started one game of 16 with one interception

Darren Waller - Injuries highlighted his lone season in Miami

Cedrick Wilson - 5 receptions in 10 games