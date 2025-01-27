Terron Armstead roasts Bills after missing out on the Super Bowl

While Miami Dolphins fans spent the week arguing over whether it was acceptable to root for the Buffalo Bills to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl, we can safely say Terron Armstead was not one of them.

On Sunday, the Bills and Chiefs once again played out an epic duel, and once again, the Chiefs came away with the win and another trip to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will now have gone three times in a row looking to become the first team to ever win back-to-back-to-back titles. Kansas City has also been to the Super Bowl five times out of the last six seasons.

As the clock began ticking down to conclusion, Armstead made a rather rare appearance on social media and his simple comment made it pretty clear who he was, at the very least, not rooting for.

Armstead may not have been jumping up and down but he clearly made his opinions known and that is what division rivals should be doing. After the Bills swept the Dolphins this year and given Josh Allen's success against Miami, why would the players want to see Buffalo in the Super Bowl?

Miami Dolphins fans can laugh at Buffalo Bills fans calling for Sean McDermott to be fired after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs

Imagine winning the division every year since the New England Patriots collapse and making a run in the playoffs and still your fans want the head coach gone?

Meanwhile, Dolphins fans are arguing over head coach Mike McDaniel who couldn't get past the Wild-Card round or win the division when it was handed to him on a plate. To say nothing about the failed 2024 season.

That is what Bills fans are clamoring for, at least some of them. Buffalo will now spend their time watching the big game at home just like the other 15 AFC teams who did not make it and they will once again head into 2025 with the battle cry, "This is our year!" at least until they get to the playoffs.

